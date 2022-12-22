Read full article on original website
Atlanta, Sandy Springs firefighters battle flames at former Rosati's sports bar site
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Crews are investigating a fire at the site of a former Atlanta sports bar Sunday afternoon. Firefighters rushed to the building along Wieuca Road NE, previously occupied by Rosati's Pizza and Sports Pub around 3:45 p.m. Authorities said that the Christmas Day fire required crews from Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Sandy Springs Fire Department.
Northwest Atlanta fire leaves family without home day after Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -It’s not the way anyone should have to spend the holidays, coming home to a home, nearly burned to the ground. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who suffers a loss during the holidays. There isn’t a good time, but this so happens to be the worst time,” said Captain Scott Powell, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.
Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people near a YMCA in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. on Campbellton Road. According to police, one man and one woman were shot. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital...
Church in metro Atlanta manages to hold service after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The dangerous cold has impacted churches and Christmas Mass across metro Atlanta. At Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, church officials nearly canceled Christmas Eve service after a pipe burst. But they managed to contain the burst pipe and still hold Mass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
Seacrest Studios on mission to bring joy to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients
ATLANTA — A star on ABC is on a mission to help sick children. Ryan Seacrest says that mission started right here in metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon found out it’s now taken the children all across the country. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Here Are The Best Zumba Classes In Atlanta
There are several ways to lose weight, but the most fun of them all is Zumba, which involves energetic dances and music. If you’re new to Zumba, you may be curious as to where you can go in Atlanta to find classes. The dance workout has been popular in...
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
Son with disabilities and father die in Christmas Day house fire, DeKalb County authorities say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his son are dead after a house fire in Decatur on Christmas Day. DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to a home along Thompson Circle, off Snapfinger Road on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. Crews arrived to the home on fire and said a resident was concerned about two people trapped inside.
LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
Atlanta warming centers will remain open as frigid tempertures stick around
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta will keep three warming centers open through Wednesday, Dec. 28 as frigid temperatures continue to impact thousands of people. Old Adamsville Recreation Center, located on 3404 Delmar Lane, and Central Park, located on 400 Merritts Avenue, are now only available...
Lanes shut down by crash along I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs | What we know
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Traffic is nearly at a standstill Sunday night along a busy interstate in Sandy Springs. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic moving at a snail's pace eastbound along I-285. According to a GDOT alert, a crash before S.R. 9 and Roswell Road has shut down three of the five lanes, causing backups around the Riverside Drive exit.
79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be near Senoia at 10:51 a.m., Suwanee at 12:36 p.m., Chamblee at 1:27 p.m., Hiram at 4:39 p.m., and a Citgo gas station in Acworth at 5:40 p.m.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta
Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.
Father hospitalized trying to save dogs from burning home in Walton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father is spending Christmas in the hospital after trying to save his dogs from a fire at his trailer home in Walton County. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to reports of a trailer fire behind 4370 Tiffany Lane in Loganville on Christmas Eve.
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
Cobb County police officer buys man hotel room, warm meal
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - People are praising the kind act of a Cobb County Police Department Officer. Cobb police said Officer Withers spotted a man who needed a warm place to spend the night, so he paid for a hotel room. Police said Withers paid for the room and a...
4-year-old boy injured after being shot in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy injured in Decatur on Friday evening. DeKalb County police officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Tregoney Drive in Panthersville at 7:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 4-year-old boy with...
