atlantanewsfirst.com

Northwest Atlanta fire leaves family without home day after Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -It’s not the way anyone should have to spend the holidays, coming home to a home, nearly burned to the ground. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who suffers a loss during the holidays. There isn’t a good time, but this so happens to be the worst time,” said Captain Scott Powell, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people near a YMCA in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. on Campbellton Road. According to police, one man and one woman were shot. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Zumba Classes In Atlanta

There are several ways to lose weight, but the most fun of them all is Zumba, which involves energetic dances and music. If you’re new to Zumba, you may be curious as to where you can go in Atlanta to find classes. The dance workout has been popular in...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta warming centers will remain open as frigid tempertures stick around

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta will keep three warming centers open through Wednesday, Dec. 28 as frigid temperatures continue to impact thousands of people. Old Adamsville Recreation Center, located on 3404 Delmar Lane, and Central Park, located on 400 Merritts Avenue, are now only available...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Lanes shut down by crash along I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs | What we know

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Traffic is nearly at a standstill Sunday night along a busy interstate in Sandy Springs. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic moving at a snail's pace eastbound along I-285. According to a GDOT alert, a crash before S.R. 9 and Roswell Road has shut down three of the five lanes, causing backups around the Riverside Drive exit.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WSB Radio

79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be near Senoia at 10:51 a.m., Suwanee at 12:36 p.m., Chamblee at 1:27 p.m., Hiram at 4:39 p.m., and a Citgo gas station in Acworth at 5:40 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb County police officer buys man hotel room, warm meal

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - People are praising the kind act of a Cobb County Police Department Officer. Cobb police said Officer Withers spotted a man who needed a warm place to spend the night, so he paid for a hotel room. Police said Withers paid for the room and a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

4-year-old boy injured after being shot in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy injured in Decatur on Friday evening. DeKalb County police officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Tregoney Drive in Panthersville at 7:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 4-year-old boy with...
DECATUR, GA

