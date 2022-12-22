ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Target recalls 204,000 weighted blankets after 2 girls suffocate

By Kate Gibson
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJUCw_0jrbSHxJ00

Target is recalling about 204,000 weighted blankets sold nationwide after the suffocation deaths of two girls in April, the retailer and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday.

A 4-year-old and 6-year-old reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the Pillowfort blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, according to a statement posted by the CPSC. Target has received four reports of children getting trapped after unzipping and entering the blanket, including the two fatalities, it stated .

People should stop using the blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund.

Made in China, the blankets were sold exclusively at Target stores and online from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.

The six-pound blankets are 60-inches long and 40-inches wide and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover. They came in eight prints or colors, including the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T37Mq_0jrbSHxJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Unicorn white, item # 097-02-0140. Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gp6qK_0jrbSHxJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Space navy, # 097-02-0148 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1vhR_0jrbSHxJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Pink, item # 097-02-0361. Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Odunf_0jrbSHxJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Blue, item # 097-02-0363 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYQ1A_0jrbSHxJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Gray, item # 097-02-0364 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLtYI_0jrbSHxJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Buffalo Plaid - red, item # 097-02-1603 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0zUi_0jrbSHxJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Blue constellation, item # 097-02-3904 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drv6D_0jrbSHxJ00
Recalled weighted blanket. Unicorn pink, item # 097-02-3905. Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIvu9_0jrbSHxJ00
Tag on recalled Target blanket. Target

Target can be contacted online or at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time to get a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail. The blankets can also be returned to any Target store.

