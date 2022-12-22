Lakers News: De'Aaron Fox Gets Honest About Ejection From Lakers-Kings Game

"I definitely didn't get my money's worth."

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers fell 134-120 to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, despite LeBron James notching his fifth consecutive 30+ point performance one week away from his 38th birthday.

L.A. still managed to lose despite the Kings being without their star point guard, De'Aaron Fox, down the stretch. Fox had been assessed a technical foul earlier in the game.

He was whistled for a second one and subsequently ejected with 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the contest more or less already won, as the Kings were up big, 126-110, because he protested receiving contact on a drive from LeBron James and his primary defender, Patrick Beverley.

Here is the moment:

Fox spoke after the game with Sean Cunningham about the call:

"It is what it is," Fox noted in the Kings' locker room after the contest. "Worse things are said to refs, and guys aren't getting kicked out of game. So what I said was definitely not worthy, especially if I have tech for the first one, and I say that. If the game was closer I would have been hot, but it is what it is... I definitely didn't get my money's worth."

Fox later took to Twitter to kvetch about the moment.

Fox still enjoyed a pretty great contest, along with the rest of the Kings' starting five (four of their five starters scored 20 or more points, and the fifth, Domantas Sabonis, had a 13/21/12 triple-double). In 30:20, the 25-year-old Fox scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor and 8-of-9 shooting from the free throw line. He also chipped in four rebounds and six dimes.