ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: De'Aaron Fox Gets Honest About Ejection From Lakers-Kings Game

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdG4L_0jrbS86100

"I definitely didn't get my money's worth."

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers fell 134-120 to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, despite LeBron James notching his fifth consecutive 30+ point performance one week away from his 38th birthday.

L.A. still managed to lose despite the Kings being without their star point guard, De'Aaron Fox, down the stretch. Fox had been assessed a technical foul earlier in the game.

He was whistled for a second one and subsequently ejected with 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the contest more or less already won, as the Kings were up big, 126-110, because he protested receiving contact on a drive from LeBron James and his primary defender, Patrick Beverley.

Here is the moment:

Fox spoke after the game with Sean Cunningham about the call:

"It is what it is," Fox noted in the Kings' locker room after the contest. "Worse things are said to refs, and guys aren't getting kicked out of game. So what I said was definitely not worthy, especially if I have tech for the first one, and I say that. If the game was closer I would have been hot, but it is what it is... I definitely didn't get my money's worth."

Fox later took to Twitter to kvetch about the moment.

Fox still enjoyed a pretty great contest, along with the rest of the Kings' starting five (four of their five starters scored 20 or more points, and the fifth, Domantas Sabonis, had a 13/21/12 triple-double). In 30:20, the 25-year-old Fox scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor and 8-of-9 shooting from the free throw line. He also chipped in four rebounds and six dimes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44.” Funny how life... The post Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Billionaire drops out of Washington Commanders bidding

When it was announced that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a sale of the franchise, a lot of potential bidders were assumed to line up. And that’s exactly what happened, except now one of them is backing out for a pretty understandable reason. Bids are due Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy