Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
NEW YORK STATE
thesource.com

Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
People

Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'We Adore You'

Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian with ex Gisele Bundchen Tom Brady is showering his little girl with love on her birthday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a sweet post on Instagram Monday in honor of daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday. Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and he's also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. In the cute shot, Brady embraces Benjamin and Vivian as the trio spends time together at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Chris Beard’s fiancée apologizes for assault allegations; Texas responds

Chris Beard’s fiancée apologized Friday for claiming he had choked her, an allegation that led to his arrest and later suspension as head basketball coach of the Texas Longhorns. Randi Trew released a statement through her attorney saying, “Chris did not strangle me,” and “I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event.” Read more... The post Chris Beard’s fiancée apologizes for assault allegations; Texas responds appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
411mania.com

Stephen A. Smith Responds to Paul Heyman: ‘You’re Very Lucky I’m Busy’

– As previously reported, Paul Heyman delivered a message to ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith last week, saying that Smith was “not in my league.” Smith has since jokingly responded, tweeting earlier today that he would take Heyman’s job if he wasn’t so busy. He stated the following to Paul Heyman:
New York Post

Chiefs gift head coach Andy Reid with juicy Christmas present after win

Andy Reid is in his 10th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in recent years, he’s had much success. They’ve made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, as well as eight of the last nine. In a couple of weeks, they’ll be vying for their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years. Kansas City has played in the AFC Championship in four straight seasons, as well, and after yet another victory on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that the team got him a gift. Tight end Travis Kelce handed the coach the wrapped present, and underneath the wrapping paper was a Nike box. Inside the box? A cheeseburger. “May you all get a gift as great as this,” Reid said. “Cheeseburgers in paradise, baby.” It’s a nice treat after being in below-zero wind chill during the game. Kansas City improved to 12-3 with the victory and are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC. The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Week 17 before wrapping up the season in Las Vegas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady says he’s like National Lampoon’s Clark Griswold with Christmas decorations

Tom Brady has revealed his favourite part about the holiday season.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared how decorating helps him get into the Christmas spirit, but not without taking some inspiration from an iconic Christmas movie character.“I think the best part about decorating for Christmas is you got to get in the Christmas spirit,” he said during Wednesday’s episode of his Armchair QB video series.“I’m all about the Clark W Griswold Christmas decorations,” he joked, referencing National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’s main character and patriarch, Clark Griswold.The 1989 film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation follows family man Clark Griswold – played...
TAMPA, FL
