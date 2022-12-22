Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their caregivers participate in a maritime themed hands-on experience, craft, and activity during this program, which is offered every second Wednesday. Topics rotate between pirates, sharks, whales, and fish with a focus on both experience and exposure. Each program is 45-60 minutes long. Caregivers are asked to stay for entire program. Pre-registration required: $10 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $5) or buy a three-month package and get 20 percent off. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit online.

7 HOURS AGO