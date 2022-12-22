ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Meri Brown
4d ago

That isn't the Question on Everyone minds.What is the Thought, how they will Justify Screwing Everyone out of " hard earned dollars for profits".

WFAE.org

Will NC join California in cutting payments to rooftop solar owners?

This story originally appeared in WFAE's weekly climate newsletter, emailed on Thursdays. Get the news first in your inbox by signing up here. California utility regulators last week adopted new rules sought by utility companies that reduce what rooftop solar owners get paid for electricity they send back to the grid. Will North Carolina be next?
CALIFORNIA STATE
newbernnow.com

Junior Sailing, Boat Building, Pirates, and Whales Among Events at the NC Maritime Museum

Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their caregivers participate in a maritime themed hands-on experience, craft, and activity during this program, which is offered every second Wednesday. Topics rotate between pirates, sharks, whales, and fish with a focus on both experience and exposure. Each program is 45-60 minutes long. Caregivers are asked to stay for entire program. Pre-registration required: $10 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $5) or buy a three-month package and get 20 percent off. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit online.
WNCT

Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WAVY News 10

Power restored in Hampton Roads, NC, icy patches on roads in OBX

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The cold snap and biting winds that have hit the Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina regions resulted in icy roads and power outages, but power has mostly been restored. Dominion Energy is currently reporting just 18 customers without power in southeastern Virginia, and...
NORFOLK, VA
The Center Square

Critics say $42.3M in North Carolina housing grants will have 'limited impact'

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grants this week for low- and moderate-income housing, though some believe a better approach may be more fruitful. The North Carolina Department of Commerce on Dec. 19 announced 27 local governments will receive 30 Community Development Block Grants totaling $42.3 million, including $5 million set aside by the General Assembly for non-housing community development projects in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties through the Rural Community Development Fund. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WSPA 7News

Thousands without power in Upstate, Western NC

UPDATE (12/24) – Thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are still without power Saturday due to the strong arctic cold front moving across the United States. According to Duke Energy, the company has begun temporary power outages for the necessity to protect the energy grid against longer widespread outages. The company […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Counties with the longest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
mynews13.com

Seagrove potters celebrate North Carolina through art

SEAGROVE, N.C. — Two Seagrove potters are sharing pieces of North Carolina with art lovers across the world. Pam and Buster Kennedy opened Uwharrie Crystalline Pottery 23 years ago after learning to specialize in one of the oldest and rarest forms of glazing called crystalline. Making crystalline is an...
SEAGROVE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolinians face delays traveling for holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For some, holiday travel has been smooth. For others, there have been some bumps in the road. Hundreds of thousands of people were on the roads and in the skies Thursday traveling for the upcoming Christmas holiday. Those driving to their destination said conditions looked good Thursday night. But that wasn’t […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

