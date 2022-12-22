Read full article on original website
Meri Brown
4d ago
That isn't the Question on Everyone minds.What is the Thought, how they will Justify Screwing Everyone out of " hard earned dollars for profits".
Reply
4
WFAE.org
Will NC join California in cutting payments to rooftop solar owners?
This story originally appeared in WFAE's weekly climate newsletter, emailed on Thursdays. Get the news first in your inbox by signing up here. California utility regulators last week adopted new rules sought by utility companies that reduce what rooftop solar owners get paid for electricity they send back to the grid. Will North Carolina be next?
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? No additional measures currently needed, Duke Energy says
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
Duke Energy begins ‘rolling blackout’ outages, power outages across NC spikes above 300,000
As wind gusts start to pick up so are the number of power outages in North Carolina.
5,000+ still without power in Triad on Christmas Eve; Duke Energy ends rolling blackouts
(WGHP) — People throughout the Piedmont Triad could be experiencing blackouts during Christmas Eve as Duke Energy shut off power in some parts of the state. At 7:38 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Duke Energy tweeted that it had begun “short temporary power outages.” Duke Energy outage maps at one point showed that over 50,000 people […]
AOL Corp
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. Yet it may be those who are calling it a day on business who have the most to gain in North Carolina.
newbernnow.com
Junior Sailing, Boat Building, Pirates, and Whales Among Events at the NC Maritime Museum
Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their caregivers participate in a maritime themed hands-on experience, craft, and activity during this program, which is offered every second Wednesday. Topics rotate between pirates, sharks, whales, and fish with a focus on both experience and exposure. Each program is 45-60 minutes long. Caregivers are asked to stay for entire program. Pre-registration required: $10 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $5) or buy a three-month package and get 20 percent off. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit online.
Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
WAVY News 10
Power restored in Hampton Roads, NC, icy patches on roads in OBX
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The cold snap and biting winds that have hit the Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina regions resulted in icy roads and power outages, but power has mostly been restored. Dominion Energy is currently reporting just 18 customers without power in southeastern Virginia, and...
Critics say $42.3M in North Carolina housing grants will have 'limited impact'
(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grants this week for low- and moderate-income housing, though some believe a better approach may be more fruitful. The North Carolina Department of Commerce on Dec. 19 announced 27 local governments will receive 30 Community Development Block Grants totaling $42.3 million, including $5 million set aside by the General Assembly for non-housing community development projects in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties through the Rural Community Development Fund. ...
Thousands without power in Upstate, Western NC
UPDATE (12/24) – Thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are still without power Saturday due to the strong arctic cold front moving across the United States. According to Duke Energy, the company has begun temporary power outages for the necessity to protect the energy grid against longer widespread outages. The company […]
WRAL
'All hands on deck': Duke Energy rep responds to more than 200K outages across NC
Duke Energy representative Jeff Brooks talks with WRAL News about the effort to restore power on Friday. Duke Energy representative Jeff Brooks talks with WRAL News about the effort to restore power on Friday.
WECT
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road. In...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy […]
5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub compiled a list of the "most caring" cities around the country. See where these five North Carolina cities rank.
WITN
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
WXII 12
15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
PHOTOS: Western North Carolina celebrates frosty holiday weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From all of us here at WLOS News 13, merry Christmas and happy holidays!. Check out how Western North Carolinians are celebrating the cold holiday weekend in this gallery!. -- -- How are you celebrating the holidays? Let us know! Chime In with your holiday...
mynews13.com
Seagrove potters celebrate North Carolina through art
SEAGROVE, N.C. — Two Seagrove potters are sharing pieces of North Carolina with art lovers across the world. Pam and Buster Kennedy opened Uwharrie Crystalline Pottery 23 years ago after learning to specialize in one of the oldest and rarest forms of glazing called crystalline. Making crystalline is an...
How businesses, churches are working to keep people warm as arctic air hits NC
Communities across central North Carolina are working to make sure people in all walks of life stay safe during the Christmas weekend.
North Carolinians face delays traveling for holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For some, holiday travel has been smooth. For others, there have been some bumps in the road. Hundreds of thousands of people were on the roads and in the skies Thursday traveling for the upcoming Christmas holiday. Those driving to their destination said conditions looked good Thursday night. But that wasn’t […]
