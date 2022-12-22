ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

All hands battle blaze at house fire in Columbia, officials say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faMol_0jrbPyVP00

All hands responded to a burning home Thursday afternoon, the Columbia Fire Department said.

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Woodrow Street , fire department officials said on Twitter. That’s near Five Points, in the area between Gervais and Devine streets.

Firefighters responded to the home at about noon and found fire coming from one end of the home and smoke pushing from the eaves, according to the tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ldfs_0jrbPyVP00
The Columbia Fire Department responds to a burning building. Columbia Fire Department

At about 12:45 p.m., the fire department said the burning building was under control. There was no word about how long it would take to extinguish the blaze.

No one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported , according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Battling the bitter cold in the Midlands: Safety tips, shelters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
WLTX.com

Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County

GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
WIS-TV

Crews respond to house fire on Woodrow Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire on Woodrow St. had COLA Fire crews at the scene Thursday afternoon. The department said its third shift crews responded to the 1200 block of Woodrow St at around noon. On arrival they found smoke and fire coming from the home. No one was...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Shooting off Harbison Blvd leaves one person injured

City of Columbia police officers responded to reports of gunshots fired in the parking lot of Olive Garden off Harbison Blvd Friday around 6 p.m. According to detectives, both parties knew each other. The male victim was injured in the arm. A tourniquet was applied before EMS arrived. No arrests...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One dead after single-vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision. The collision occurred around six a.m. on Heyward Brockington Road, four miles north of Columbia on Dec. 24. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says a driver of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

FBI Columbia investigating shooting at Shaw Air Force Base

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occured Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base. According to officials, an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual who illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. The male subject...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Transitions Homeless Center open during cold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman found dead in Greenwood apartment bedroom, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A woman was found dead Thursday morning in an Upstate home, police said. Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said Ahkeyra Phylann Rayson, 22, of Columbia, died of what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled next week, he said. Greenwood Police Chief...
GREENWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon a SWAT team was deployed to the burnt home of a South Congaree landlord. The South Congaree Police Department said two people were reported inside the home of Naomi Halter. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called in to assist with the investigation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
13K+
Followers
414
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy