All hands battle blaze at house fire in Columbia, officials say

All hands responded to a burning home Thursday afternoon, the Columbia Fire Department said.

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Woodrow Street , fire department officials said on Twitter. That’s near Five Points, in the area between Gervais and Devine streets.

Firefighters responded to the home at about noon and found fire coming from one end of the home and smoke pushing from the eaves, according to the tweet.

The Columbia Fire Department responds to a burning building. Columbia Fire Department

At about 12:45 p.m., the fire department said the burning building was under control. There was no word about how long it would take to extinguish the blaze.

No one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported , according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

