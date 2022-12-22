Read full article on original website
Danville welcomes River District Golf and Social
Danville City officials joined other area leaders and citizens Dec. 16 in welcoming River District Golf & Social to the growing list of new businesses to the River District. River District Golf & Social features five climate-controlled hitting bays to practice golf in a virtually simulated environment. This high-tech system allows individuals to practice golf indoors anytime in a converted controlled premises without any restrictions due to time, place, or weather.
WSLS
Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures
The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
WSLS
Chocolate Santa visits WSLS
ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City opens warming shelter
The City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government is coordinating with theCentral Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Those in need of warm shelter visit by entering the side door or following the ramp to the rear entrance. In addition to the warm shelter, you can charge your devices. Lastly, there will be a service starting at 9:00pm for those who are interested in attending.
Danville’s Community Light Show canceled because of weather
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced the cancellation of its annual Community Holiday Light Show for Friday, Dec. 23. A representative with the park says the show is canceled because of inclement weather. According to a press release, this year’s light show started on Dec. 8 and was set to run […]
WDBJ7.com
Warming shelter options offered during storm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several warming shelters available for those who are in need during the winter storm. In Danville, call (434) 799-5111, option 8, for help. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10 p.m. December 23 and from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. December 24. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles County Emergency Services at 540-235-2003 and leave a voicemail to get a call back with further instructions.
WXII 12
Summerfield firefighter found dead on Christmas
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday morning, High State Patrol reported they had found a Guilford County firefighter dead following a crash. Matthew Hall, 31, crossed the center line in a truck, swerved off the road, down into an embankment and hit a tree. Hall died on the scene at...
chathamstartribune.com
Supervisors want to discuss arming teachers
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors wants to meet with the School Board in January about arming its public school teachers. The decision to request a joint meeting comes on the heels of the School Board passing, and then pausing until March, a resolution making the ECC auditorium, among its other non-school properties, a gun free zone.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
wakg.com
Resolution Adopted to Name Part of Berry Hill Road After Harville and Saunders
Tuesday night the Danville City Council adopted a resolution in support of renaming a portion of Route 311/Berry Hill Road in honor of the late Coy Harville and Sherman Saunders. The section is the northern portion of Route 311/Berry Hill Road, running from Route 58 to the intersection of the proposed connector road to service the Southern Virginia mega-site.
WDBJ7.com
Catherine and Brent break down the odds of a white Christmas historically and a famous past Christmas snowstorm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you ‘dreaming’ of a white Christmas? Well unfortunately we “keep dreaming” more times than we actually see snow on Christmas Day for our hometowns. There is an actual, scientific definition to the term ‘white Christmas’. To be considered a white Christmas...
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville fires school resource officer involved in confrontation with middle school student; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats still counting votes from 4th District firehouse primary. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Economy:. Only bank in town of Fries is closing next year. — The Declaration. Eco-friendly store to open in Abingdon. —...
chathamstartribune.com
City ready for White Mill Bridge ideas
The City of Danville is putting out bids to re-imagine one of the city’s most iconic mill structures. They’ve submitted requests for proposals looking for firms to develop conceptual renderings, design development and structural analysis for the Dan River Mills Pedestrian Bridge. The winning vendor will have to take ideas from the community into consideration when developing their proposal.
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
WDBJ7.com
The Rescue Mission provided free warm meals during Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke showed loved to over 500 people in the form of a warm meal. Spending holidays away from family is hard for many like Anya Keith. She is currently in the recovery program at the Rescue mission. But friends are the family we choose.
WDBJ7.com
Tennis pro brothers teach at Hidden Valley Country Club
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley is full of hidden gems- including a set of brothers who began instructing tennis at the Hidden Valley country Club over the summer. “At the end of the day, tennis is tennis, the technique stays, the tactic stays. The level might be...
WSET
Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
WSET
Protect your pets! Lynchburg, Bedford Co. law enforcement highlight animal care law
(WSET) — Major winds and colder-than-normal temperatures are prompting a reminder from area law enforcement when it comes to our furry friends. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Virginia residents of VA Code 3.2-6500, which accounts for adequate care of companion animals. "Companion animals, cats, and dogs,...
