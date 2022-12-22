ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

City declares state of emergency in advance of expected cold weather

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Mayor Kirk Rivers declared a state of emergency Thursday morning in advance of an arctic cold front that is expected to hit the region late Friday afternoon.

The state of emergency takes effect at 6 p.m. on Friday and will remain in effect until modified or rescinded. It covers the corporate jurisdiction of Elizabeth City.

The state of emergency declaration says Elizabeth City is currently in the path of the arctic cold front and the region is expected to experience the severe effects of the cold weather along with high winds.

The National Weather Service is expecting the temperature in the region to drop to below freezing by 5 p.m. Friday with west winds of 16 to 21 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and the lows Friday and Saturday are forecast to be 14 degrees.

“I have determined that there is an imminent threat of, or existing conditions have caused or will cause, widespread or severe damage, injury and loss of life or property,” the state of emergency reads. “Public safety authorities will be unable to maintain public order or afford adequate protection for lives or property.

“Declaring a state of emergency and imposing the restrictions and prohibitions ordered herein is necessary to maintain order and protect public health, safety and welfare and to secure property,” the declaration further states.

The state of emergency declaration orders all city law enforcement officers, employees and emergency management personnel under the city’s control to “cooperate” in the enforcement and implementation of the declaration.

Pasquotank Assistant County Manager John Shannon said early Thursday afternoon there are currently no plans to issue a state of emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county but Pasquotank officials are monitoring the coming storm. He said the county is consulting with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management officials.

Currituck spokesperson Randall Edwards said late Thursday morning that the county has “at this time no plans to issue a state of emergency.”

Camden Manager Erin Burke said in an email Thursday that after consulting with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, the county won't be issuing a state of emergency.

Community Policy