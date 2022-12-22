Read full article on original website
Christmas Eve travel conditions remain poor across West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — This holiday weekend snowstorm continues Saturday with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend. There are also numerous church, business and event closures due to the weather conditions. Check...
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
jack1065.com
AUDIO: City officials aim to improve Metro Transit service for Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City Officials say they are paying a great deal for Metro Transit Service and not getting much bang for the buck. The system is partially supported by a regional millage, and Portage contributes more money than any other community to keep the buses rolling, including Kalamazoo.
People urged to contact 211 for help during winter storm: Here's what they do
211 provides social services, like food and shelter assistance, during times of crisis. People can call, text, email, or live chat specialists 24/7.
Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas errands
The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in.
‘Do not drive’: Kent County officials warn motorists not to travel on Christmas Eve
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Ongoing snowfall and intense wind have combined to make Christmas Eve a hazardous time to drive in the Grand Rapids area, officials said. “Our message is, once again, do not drive unless you have to drive,” Kent County Road Commission officials advised in a news release on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24.
fox2detroit.com
USPS driver seriously injured in head-on crash during Michigan winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a driver seriously injured on Friday. The crash happened on M-57 near Shaner in Grand Rapids during the dangerous winter storm. The crash involved a semi-truck and a postal vehicle. Police say the postal...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
WZZM 13
Christmas Eve Blizzard | West Michigan continues the barrage of wind, snow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday was a busy day of crashes, closed roads, and slow travel in West Michigan, and things are going to continue this way as we head into Saturday as well!. Snowfall totals were hard to come by Friday, as winds that gusted over 50 mph...
Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
Teens selling homemade gifts as part of West Michigan employment training program
KENTWOOD, MI - Teens residing and participating in Wedgwood Christian Services‘ Employment Training program have made a variety of handmade products available for purchase online. The teens in the program have been working to sell handcrafted wood products, candles, pillows and other gift items on their Etsy store since...
The Weather Channel in Michigan: ‘One of the worst blizzards I’ve covered over the past 30 years’
HOLLAND, MI - Holland was blown into the national spotlight this week when meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel landed in town to report on the Christmas Week blizzard that has shut down highways, caused pileups and knocked out power to thousands across the state. “One of the worst...
Blizzard can’t stop Grand Rapids wedding
The blizzard couldn't stop a couple from getting married Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
Road commission: Slow down on ice-covered roads; too cold for salt to work
Drivers are advised to stay home as most of West Michigan is under a Blizzard Warning until Saturday evening.
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
Multiple cars stuck in snow drifts in Allegan County, road crews say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Many county roads in the South Haven and Allegan County areas have become impassable due to blizzard conditions and drifting snow. Christmas Eve morning, South Haven Area Emergency Services crews spotted multiple cars stuck and snowed in. Allegan County road crews have a huge plow...
Teen’s first words after devastating crash lets mom know: ‘You’re going to get your kid back’
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Weeks after the devastating crash, 16-year-old Sam Smalldon started to whisper his first words. His doctor rushed through Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital to find his mother. In the speech therapy room, Sam whispered: “Hi, Mom.”. The words took her breath away. She felt...
jack1065.com
AUDIO: Covid relief money soon to benefit Kalamazoo community
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As the worst of the pandemic continues to fade in the rearview mirror, a good chunk of the Covid Relief money granted by the American Rescue Plan will finally begin to flow into the Kalamazoo community in 2023. It took Kalamazoo City and County...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
