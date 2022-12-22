ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning.

Ruth Ann Stuard died as a result of the fire that burnt down nine out of eleven of the apartment buildings. Mexico Public Safety Personnel responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Pair of fires reported in Mexico on Friday morning, no injuries reported

The Mexico Missouri Department of Public Safety reported two fires that occurred early Friday morning. No injuries were reported The first was a fire at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive. There was extensive damage to 11 apartments and the complex office, according to the department
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Fulton asks residents to conserve energy

FULTON— The City of Fulton is asking its citizens to conserve electricity and natural gas. In a press release Saturday, City of Fulton public information officer Michael Shine said the nationwide severe weather has put a strain on natural gas and electric markets, leading to an increased cost for energy.
FULTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Winter Storm closes Columbia/Boone County health department

Today’s winter storm and frigid, plummeting temperatures have caused the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) to close their Worley street office today. Health department officials say animal control will only respond to extreme emergencies, such as a vicious dog running loose or a gravely injured animal....
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 5:37 pm, Report of a dog left out with no protection from extreme weather conditions near Vine and Herriman Streets…..Officer contacted the resident, who was advised of the problem. Numerous traffic stops,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 23

The snow is done, but we are still at the beginning of the bitter cold temperatures. Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties

LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Shuttered hospitals in Fulton, Mexico sold again, new owner not granted an operating license

Two shuttered hospitals in Fulton and Mexico change hands once again but may never re-open. Platinum Health bought the Callaway Community Hospital and Audrain Community Hospital in April, after Noble Health announced that it was shutting the two facilities down to become financially viable. Although Noble Health had said they hoped to reopen, all 175 employees at both facilities were later furloughed.
MEXICO, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Chillicothe woman arrested in Grundy County

A Chillicothe woman was arrested in Grundy County December 19th after an alleged incident December 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 50 year old Angel Maureen Stewart has been charged with the felonies of first degree property damage and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court December 27th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN HOWARD COUNTY

A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance in Howard County. According to a report from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, deputies approached a vehicle on County Road 342 in Howard County and a man identified as Joshua Gerlach approached their vehicle. Gerlach stated that he had run out of gas and had to walk to his mother’s house to get help.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO

