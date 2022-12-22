Read full article on original website
New football classification model would impact DMPS immediately
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing sparkles quite like an Iowa state high school football championship trophy, but with that shine comes a glaring issue with a competitive imbalance. “The disparity as you get older is evident with kids that maybe started sports later because of economic factors,” said Des Moines North activities director Chad Ryan. […]
Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State
(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
Northbound lane of I-35 in northern Iowa open
The Iowa DOT is OPENING NORTHBOUND I-35 from Ames to Clear Lake. It's a process as some of the gates have to be manually opened. Drifting snow remains an issue in the southbound lanes - we hope to have those open later today. Get updates at www.511ia.org/
Winter storm updates for Friday, Dec. 23
Frigid temperatures continue Friday with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for northern and north-central Iowa. Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Frigid...
Project 2022: Severe weather
(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks back at the year in severe weather, featuring strong storms that brought heavy damage--and in one case, death. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
Ankeny family named winner of 'Brandon's Battle of the Bulbs' contest
ANKENY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. It's finally here: the winner of "Brandon's Battle of the Bulbs" is the Buxton family from Ankeny. "We've got a display of Christmas...
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Interstate 35 fully reopens through Iowa
Interstate 35 fully reopened through Iowa late Saturday morning. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, both directions of the interstate are back open to traffic between Ames and Clear Lake. That 90-mile stretch had been closed Friday afternoon, due to blizzard conditions. In general, many roads across Iowa are...
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
Winter storm updates: Blizzard Warning issued for parts of the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Strong winds, inches of snow and sub-zero temperatures are set to hit Iowa starting Wednesday. All of central Iowa is under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through 6 a.m. Saturday.
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35
(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
Winter weather advisory for parts of western Iowa
(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service in Johnston says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa. * WHAT...For the...
Superintendent cites two rural road concerns in her decision to cancel class
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — “The bottom line is safety first,” explained Dr. Mandy Ross, Webster City Schools superintendent. Ross joined dozens of her colleagues Wednesday in announcing the decision to cancel classes on Thursday due to the blizzard warnings. “We cover almost 500 square miles,” she said of the Hamilton County district. Ross was concerned […]
Chase ends with truck crashed into home, Iowa driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m....
1 dead following afternoon crash on U.S. 30
NEVADA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Nevada, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department. Officers responded to reports of a...
Ankeny man identified in deadly single-vehicle crash
NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, according to the city of Nevada. Officers responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. Monday. It was reported at the intersection of Highway 30 and Sixth Street. Officers believe the driver of a...
