(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO