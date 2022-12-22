ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 38

Sandy Stone
3d ago

The media is needed but it must strive to find the absolute truth before reporting something. It must not be influenced by political ideology or racial prejudice.

Reply
10
X X
3d ago

Geee I wonder... Couldn't have anything to do with media outlets and govt working hand in hand to divide and control as usual, could it?

Reply(1)
15
Clyde Jr Chilton
3d ago

no it's not we watch what's going on here they said covid was rampant in the ozarks and it was not even present at the time. it's all lies.

Reply(9)
12
Related
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
Washington Examiner

Auditor reports Missouri spent $8.82B of $11.8B in federal COVID-19 funds

(The Center Square) – Missouri received more than $11.8 billion in federal COVID-19 funding since April 2020, according to the latest report from Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway. Through the end of November, Missouri spent $6.47 billion in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Republican looks to codify same-sex marriage in Missouri

If Missouri Rep. Chris Sander is successful, a statewide ballot in November 2024 would ask voters to change the state constitution regarding marriage. In 2004, Missourians voted yes to constitutional language stating that marriage would be recognized only between a man and a woman. Sander's bill would have that language...
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Gygr Gas

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit that was filed in Cooper County alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depend on during the cold winter months, and failed to refund customers.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Most commonly seen birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 117 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mediafeed.org

Missouri first-time homebuyer programs

While much of the country experienced surging demand and housing prices, the real estate market in Missouri remained fairly calm. Home prices rose 11.5% from May 2021 to May 2022, according to Redfin, to a median sales price of $252,000. The majority of homes sold for their list price, which means less of a chance of a bidding war for first-time homebuyers in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmark

Front and southern side of the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.Photo byNyttend, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 21, 1969, the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House (or Guibourd House or La Maison de Guibourd) was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was also designated as a contributing property to the U.S. National Historic Landmark District on October 9, 1960. The home was built around 1806 and Jacques Guibourd and his family resided there.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy