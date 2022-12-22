Read full article on original website
Sandy Stone
3d ago
The media is needed but it must strive to find the absolute truth before reporting something. It must not be influenced by political ideology or racial prejudice.
3d ago
Geee I wonder... Couldn't have anything to do with media outlets and govt working hand in hand to divide and control as usual, could it?
Clyde Jr Chilton
3d ago
no it's not we watch what's going on here they said covid was rampant in the ozarks and it was not even present at the time. it's all lies.
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
KYTV
Police: Missouri woman tracked stolen car, killed two men
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station, police said. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday in the deaths of Darius...
Washington Examiner
Auditor reports Missouri spent $8.82B of $11.8B in federal COVID-19 funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri received more than $11.8 billion in federal COVID-19 funding since April 2020, according to the latest report from Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway. Through the end of November, Missouri spent $6.47 billion in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and...
Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case
Former Republican member of the Kansas House was convicted by a federal jury of money laundering and fraud for stealing $355,000 in COVID-19 relief funding. The post Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Missouri men sentenced in catalytic converter theft ring
Three Missouri men who admitted stealing tens of thousands of catalytic converters and taking them to Arkansas in a multi-million dollar scheme have been sentenced.
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General is taking an outsized role in opposing innocence cases
St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him. “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake...
kcur.org
Republican looks to codify same-sex marriage in Missouri
If Missouri Rep. Chris Sander is successful, a statewide ballot in November 2024 would ask voters to change the state constitution regarding marriage. In 2004, Missourians voted yes to constitutional language stating that marriage would be recognized only between a man and a woman. Sander's bill would have that language...
KYTV
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
Man already in federal prison for Trooper Hopkins' death pleads guilty to murder
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The man already in prison in connection with the shooting death of Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday. Christopher R. Grant, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in St. Clair County circuit court Wednesday. He was sentenced to 37...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI LEGISLATORS FILE LEGISLATION TO LOWER FOREIGN LAND OWNERSHIP IN MISSOURI
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Senator Jason Bean and State Representative Kurtis Gregory are joining forces to shield Missourians from foreign land ownership deals that could impact agricultural farmland and military bases. Bean and Gregory have both filed legislation that would lower the foreign land ownership percentage from 1...
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
KMZU
Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit that was filed in Cooper County alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depend on during the cold winter months, and failed to refund customers.
KFVS12
Changes in Missouri recreational marijuana laws causing some police K-9s to retire early
KANSAS CITY, MO -- The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing many drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is retiring three canines that...
Massachusetts man convicted after coffee tables, other furniture used to traffic 4 tons of cocaine
A Springfield man has been found guilty in a cocaine trafficking scheme at a Manhattan federal court Monday.
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 117 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
St. Louis County woman tracked stolen car, killed two men, police say
A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
mediafeed.org
Missouri first-time homebuyer programs
While much of the country experienced surging demand and housing prices, the real estate market in Missouri remained fairly calm. Home prices rose 11.5% from May 2021 to May 2022, according to Redfin, to a median sales price of $252,000. The majority of homes sold for their list price, which means less of a chance of a bidding war for first-time homebuyers in Missouri.
Byers' Beat: St. Louis County quietly settled lawsuit with former State Rep. Bruce Franks
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County quietly settled a lawsuit with former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks for $50,000 and required him to remove all of the social media posts he made of a video of his arrest in 2014. It stemmed from a clash between police in...
The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmark
Front and southern side of the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.Photo byNyttend, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 21, 1969, the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House (or Guibourd House or La Maison de Guibourd) was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was also designated as a contributing property to the U.S. National Historic Landmark District on October 9, 1960. The home was built around 1806 and Jacques Guibourd and his family resided there.
5 On Your Side
