Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
Power restored to residents on Bolivar Peninsula, many spent Christmas Day without electricity
GALVESTON COUNTY – Residents who live on Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston County had to spend Christmas Day without power. “This was a very tough Christmas for some people down here,” resident Jamie Wilson said. Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Entergy Texas restored the power, but many residents have...
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims
HOUSTON – The head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association reported that many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, but the city of Houston’s fire chief said that is definitely not the case. “As of noon, 17...
Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze
HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
CenterPoint Energy warns rotating power outage fraudulent texts
HOUSTON - With many residents in Southeast Texas experiencing power outages, CenterPoint sent out a warning to watch out for fraudulent messages. On Friday, CenterPoint Energy sent out a message in regards to fraudulent text messages being sent out to customers about rotating power outages. "We have been made aware...
Check current boil water notices across Houston area
KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290
One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Driver freed after slamming into 18-wheeler, getting trapped several feet under, firefighters say
"The guy's going to live another day because of these guys out here," HFD District Chief Alvin McCrorey said after crews lifted an 18-wheeler to free the man stuck underneath.
One person shot in Richmond neighborhood, Fort Bend County deputies say
One person was flown by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital after being shot in a neighborhood in Richmond, Fort Bend County. Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 18000 block of Kersland Court shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. The victim was...
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad
I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
What to do if your pipes freeze
HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
