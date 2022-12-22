The Witherspoon genes run strong! Reese Witherspoon’s three children — Ava, 23, Deacon, 19, and Tennessee, 10 — all proved to be spitting images of their mother in new Holiday photos shared by the “Legally Blonde” star. In the snaps, the trio gathered around the fire place on Christmas morning before relocating to the Christmas tree to take a snap with Witherspoon, 46, and husband Jim Toth. The family of five kept things casual as Witherspoon opted for a cream cable-knit sweater while Toth donned a navy crewneck and Santa hat. The pair’s son Tennessee stayed cozy in a white hoodie...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO