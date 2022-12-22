ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details in bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the police report for Wednesday’s bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo.

According to the report, when officers arrived at the zoo, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was treating zookeeper Jennifer McCabe for injuries to her back, thighs and head.

An officer spoke with a witness who said she saw the black bear, named Johnny, attacking McCabe.

She said she and her co-workers started throwing things at the bear to get it to stop until help arrived.

A member of the zoo’s lethal weapons team told police he waited for the veterinary team to get a tranquilizer gun ready, but feared for McCabe’s life. That’s when he decided to shoot the bear with a 12-gauge shotgun.

He said he fired four rounds into the bear’s head, chest and back.

The bear was killed.

Zoo spokesperson Kelly Rouillard said, “It’s always heartbreaking and something we don’t like to do. There’s cases where this happens and we are highly trained, our staff is highly trained to handle these situations.”

The attack is still under investigation.

Comments / 4

Beverly Highsmith
2d ago

At the end of the day HES AN ANIMAL !! You can’t predict his behavior. Bless all that was involved

Reply
3
 

