Loris, SC

WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Crews respond to apartment building fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire Saturday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Grey Fox Lane near Carolina Forest, HCFR said. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers, according to HCFR. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence issues boil water advisory

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Florence is issuing a boil water advisory after city staff identified a water main break on Christmas night. The advisory is expected to last into Monday, city staff said in a press release Sunday night. According to the release, city staff identified...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Residents at Florence apartment complex being moved due to mold

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — About 82 families are being evacuated or moved from Creekside Village Apartments on West Palmetto Street in Florence due to mold in more than two dozen of its 100 units, according to the Housing Authority of Florence Executive Director Clamentine Elmore. Elmore said the Housing...
FLORENCE, SC
wasteadvantagemag.com

Otis Florence Factory Receives Zero Waste to Landfill Certification

Otis Worldwide Corporation achieved Gold-level TRUE (Total Resource and Use Efficiency) certification for zero waste efforts at its manufacturing facility in Florence, S.C. The Otis plant is the first in the elevator industry to be TRUE certified. It is also the first building-infrastructure facility to be certified in South Carolina.
FLORENCE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
WHITEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Salem

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 24-25 is Salem, a cat about one-year-old with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Salem joined GSHS just a few days ago after his owner surrendered him, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is now in foster care and is available for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

