PHOTOS: Crews respond to apartment building fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire Saturday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Grey Fox Lane near Carolina Forest, HCFR said. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers, according to HCFR. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. […]
Pawleys Island police respond to about 20 homes with broken water lines
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department responded to more than a dozen homes with broken water lines Sunday afternoon. Police said there were about 20 homes that were discovered to have broken water lines and leaks due to the temperatures warming back up. The department thanked Midway Fire Rescue for assisting […]
wpde.com
Florence issues boil water advisory
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Florence is issuing a boil water advisory after city staff identified a water main break on Christmas night. The advisory is expected to last into Monday, city staff said in a press release Sunday night. According to the release, city staff identified...
WMBF
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
abcnews4.com
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
1 taken to hospital after barn, camper catch fire on Christmas Day in Little River area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital on Christmas Day after a camper and a barn caught fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the 2000 block of D L Drive in the Little River area, HCFR said. One person was taken […]
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
wbtw.com
The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
wpde.com
Residents at Florence apartment complex being moved due to mold
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — About 82 families are being evacuated or moved from Creekside Village Apartments on West Palmetto Street in Florence due to mold in more than two dozen of its 100 units, according to the Housing Authority of Florence Executive Director Clamentine Elmore. Elmore said the Housing...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Otis Florence Factory Receives Zero Waste to Landfill Certification
Otis Worldwide Corporation achieved Gold-level TRUE (Total Resource and Use Efficiency) certification for zero waste efforts at its manufacturing facility in Florence, S.C. The Otis plant is the first in the elevator industry to be TRUE certified. It is also the first building-infrastructure facility to be certified in South Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs
CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
WMBF
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
Crews put out bathroom fire at Carolina Forest-area business, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from three departments were called to a fire in a commercial building early Wednesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR, Conway and Myrtle Beach firefighters were dispatched at about 12:20 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Oakheart Road. The […]
WMBF
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely. Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower) Keep a light trickle...
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
WECT
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Salem
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 24-25 is Salem, a cat about one-year-old with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Salem joined GSHS just a few days ago after his owner surrendered him, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is now in foster care and is available for […]
WMBF
Grand Strand pet owner donates $30,000 worth of supplies to Horry County animal shelters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shelters across Horry County have reported issues with overcrowding. They say during the holidays, they see an increase in pet surrenders but do not have the space or the resources to take in animals. Grand Strand pet owner, Jennifer Archer, saw this demand and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand. According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
