Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating potential wolf tracks in South Routt County

It was said recently that animals need at least 10 seconds to cross a busy highway. Personally, I say to stay off the highways after dark these days. Unfortunately, if the deer and elk in the Roaring Fork Valley are going to feed and drink they have to make an attempt to cross the highway. I find it hard to see a 10-second break on Highway 82 anymore. Our deer and elk herds are plummeting. They are our responsibility!
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
The very first telephones arrived in Colorado in the late 1800s. By 1879, Denver Telephone Dispatch Company offered telephone service to 161 residents just 3 years after the original patent was issued to Alexander Graham Bell. In the years that followed, Area Codes would need to be issued as Colorado's...
It's officially summer. Are you ready to get out and enjoy some of Colorado's best campgrounds? Here's a list of nine of the best summer camping areas in Colorado. This list of Colorado's best summer camping areas comes courtesy of Trips Discover. Most of these are relatively small camping areas, some offering "tent only" camping. Some are located in fairly isolated parts of Colorado. If that's what you're looking for, then these might be the perfect sites for you.
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Dalene Brueggeman, a Grand Junction resident, has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for over 20 years. Four years ago a woman went missing in Grand Junction, this year we found answers and justice for Sylvia Frenz and her loved ones. A Christmas miracle in North Carolina for...
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
Eggs that aren’t laid in a cage-free facility will soon begin disappearing from Colorado grocery store shelves, thanks to a law passed in 2020 that takes effect in 2023. HB20-1343 requires businesses to stop selling eggs produced by hens in cramped spaces. Instead, farmers must ensure each chicken has one square foot of floor space by 2025.
When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
SALT LAKE CITY — The place was Bishop's Lodge, a secluded outpost outside of Santa Fe at the end of a winding rough road in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. It was selected just over 100 years ago by the man who only nine years later would be president of the United States during one of the nation's most challenging eras, the Great Depression.
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
When Cheryl and Paul Ricks opened the December Xcel Energy bill for their mobile home in Clifton, they were panicked by the $1,080 charge. Lee LeFear’s reaction to his $872 bill, 245 miles away in Denver, was much the same. “I thought I was keeping up,” LeFear said. “There...
Since legalizing the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in 2012, the cannabis industry in Colorado has grown in epic proportions. Because of this, simple economics says that in order for the industry to thrive in the Centennial State, there must be enough supply to meet the demand. Luckily, Colorado...
If you think people come and go in Colorado, wait till you check out the birds. More than 300 regularly appearing species of birds enjoy the Centennial state each year, yet spotting some of them can be an incredibly rare thing. Of all the species of birds on Colorado's list,...
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
