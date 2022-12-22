ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

deltanews.tv

Mississippi exceeds $2.3B in gaming revenue in first 11 months of 2022

(The Center Square) – Gambling revenue in Mississippi has generated billions of dollars in revenue this year. The Mississippi Department of Revenue reported that through the first 11 months of the year, the state has had more than $2.3 billion in gross receipts from gambling generated at casinos around the Magnolia State.
