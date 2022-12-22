Read full article on original website
deltanews.tv
Without banking reform, Pennsylvania's cannabis sector may be more dangerous
(The Center Square) – Appeals to federal lawmakers to pass cannabis banking reforms fell on deaf ears, leaving a business sector more exposed to risks of theft and violence than it needs to be, advocates say. Those advocates of reform include a number of Pennsylvania Republican officials. As The...
deltanews.tv
Mississippi exceeds $2.3B in gaming revenue in first 11 months of 2022
(The Center Square) – Gambling revenue in Mississippi has generated billions of dollars in revenue this year. The Mississippi Department of Revenue reported that through the first 11 months of the year, the state has had more than $2.3 billion in gross receipts from gambling generated at casinos around the Magnolia State.
