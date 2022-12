Many believe it’s impossible to thank the men and women in our armed forces for the sacrifices they make defending our freedoms. Still, some efforts truly stand out. Enter 91-year-old Douglas Hurtubise, a full-time Marathon resident since 2009 after making the trip to the islands several times as a snowbird in a 36-foot trawler with his wife Sandie. An Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955, Hurtubice was stationed at Kimpo Air Force Base, working in the armaments division to sight in, load and repair cameras and weaponry on jets. Though he told us he doesn’t like to brag, we were able to pull out what he considers his crowning military achievement: escorting in one of the first defecting North Korean MiG jets.

