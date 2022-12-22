Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Congress is finally closing an election loophole Trump exploited
Congress spent its last few days before the holidays as so many other Americans have: frantically. It was Thursday afternoon, just shy of a potential Christmas Eve shutdown, that the Senate passed an omnibus spending bill to fund the federal government through the fall of 2023. The $1.7 trillion shopping...
MSNBC
Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber
The January 6th Report drops with a blueprint for The Department of Justice on how to indict former president Trump and the alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber walks through the January 6th Committee’s exhaustive, meticulous mountain of evidence and how close they came to pulling off a coup that would have “ended democracy and the rule of law as we know it.” Melber says it’s time for Garland to weigh that evidence without fear or favor to the people involved. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"
The January 6th Report drops with a roadmap for Trump charges and a push for The Department of Justice to indict the former president and his alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the 845 page report revealing the incriminating litany of bombshells against Trump, many of his aides and GOP operatives.Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
The main problem with these key Jan. 6 committee charges against Trump
The congressional select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 concluded its business Thursday, when it issued its 845-page final report. Over the course of 10 public hearings, it produced a variety of witnesses and generated reams of evidence exposing the degree to which the violence that occurred on that day would not have happened but for the actions of former President Donald Trump.
MSNBC
Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’
After the January 6th Committee released their final report and transcripts of multiple testimonies, it became very clear that the Committee is placing blame at the feet of one man: Donald Trump. Former impeachment manager and DoJ vet Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali “Trump has just used the Republican Party as the conveyor of what he wants to do.” He “used the frustration, the anger, this domestic hate … And harnessed it for his own good. His own purposes.”Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the frequency with which Donald Trump associates told January 6 Committee interviewers that they couldn't recall details surrounding the events of January 6, and how Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about being coached to claim she couldn't remember things makes these other answers suspect. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lapses move Congress to look at boosting resources of gutted IRS
Rep. Judy Chu, member of the House Ways and Means Committee, talks with Alex Wagner about the discovery that the IRS did not conduct any audits of Donald Trump's taxes while he was in office and whether the lapse can be fully explained by a shortage of IRS resources. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election
Alex Wagner shares highlights from the January 6 Committee's final report that show Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but continued to stoke every doubt and conspiracy theory he could find to avoid admitting that fact to his supporters. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Gwen Moore: Getting Trump’s Taxes “was like pulling teeth”
Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that his tax returns were under audit and therefore he could not release them to the public. He then spent years fighting to keep them secret from Congress. But he finally lost that battle on two fronts -- when the Supreme Court cleared the way for the House Ways & Means Committee to obtain six years of his tax records last month, and when the Committee voted this week to release them to the public. “It was like pulling teeth,” Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin tells Ali. We now know that Donald Trump was not under audit specifically during his first two years in office, despite an IRS rule that states, “the individual tax returns for the president and the vice president are subject to mandatory review.” Says Moore, “The fact that IRS didn’t audit is a puzzler.”Dec. 24, 2022.
White House condemns Texas governor after migrants were dropped off outside Kamala Harris' house: 'Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures'
Texas has sent more than 8,700 migrants to Washington, DC, since the spring, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Record number of Chinese aircraft buzz Taiwan airspace
China sent a record number of aircraft to patrol near Taiwan’s airspace on Monday amid renewed tensions between the two countries, according to the New York Times. The Taiwanese defense ministry said on Monday that a number of Chinese fighter jets, patrol and early warnings aircraft, and military drones buzzed through its air defense system…
Argentina president to comply with "unfair" court ruling on Buenos Aires funding
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez said Monday his government would abide by a recent Supreme Court ruling and give a larger proportion of state funds to the opposition-controlled city of Buenos Aires.
MSNBC
How Joe Biden got his groove back in 2022
As the old expression goes, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” but for Joe Biden this year, there was a heck of a lot more of the former than the latter. In modern political history, few presidents have had a better second year than Biden did in 2022.
MSNBC
The Economist looks ahead to 2023
The Economist's Tom Standage joins Morning Joe to discuss the year ahead and why the war in Ukraine will be the major force shaping the immediate future.Dec. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
Racist war on drugs is the real winner of Congress’s massive spending bill
It’s always dangerous to bet against the war on drugs. Congress just showed us why — again. In the face of bipartisan support, lawmakers somehow left out of their $1.7 trillion federal spending bill a simple measure that would finally eliminate the illogical and unjust punishment disparity between crack and powder cocaine.
MSNBC
Behind the scenes: How the January 6 Committee operation came together
Robert Draper, writer for the New York Times Magazine, talks with Alex Wagner about his reporting on the inner workings of the House Select Committee on January 6. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
House passes government funding bill, sending to Biden to sign
The House voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign. The package contains a major boost to military spending and nearly $45 billion in assistance to Ukraine.Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP faction sees ‘no point in pretending we are a united party’
As the Senate prepared to pass an omnibus spending package to fund the government through the end of the fiscal year, many House Republicans could barely contain their disgust. In fact, one GOP contingent issued an unusual threat. A group of 13 GOP lawmakers sent a written warning to their...
MSNBC
Bill to prevent future coup schemes is poised to become law
What’s likely to be the last accomplishment of the current Congress is also one of its biggest. NBC News reported this afternoon on the latest from Capitol Hill. The House on Friday voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden and marking the end of two years of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress. The package contains a major boost to military spending and nearly $45 billion in assistance to Ukraine. It overhauls federal election law by revising the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to try to prevent another Jan. 6. The bill funds a swath of domestic programs as well, averting a shutdown and keeping the government funded through next fall.
MSNBC
8yrs ago, Ukraine only had a “military on paper.” Now it’s beating back a Superpower.
By all accounts, what Ukraine has accomplished in holding back Russia is “a miracle.” “Ten months ago...Putin thought that he’d be in the middle of Kyiv celebrating a Russian Christmas,” says Terrell Jermaine Starr. A non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and host of the ‘Black Diplomats’ podcast, Starr has been working and studying in Ukraine for years. “Putin doesn’t understand the Ukrainian people.” Despite Russia’s attack on key civilian infrastructure, many Ukrainians would rather freeze to death than to be forced to live under Russian rule, reports Starr. “Eight years ago Ukraine was a military on paper...Now, that they are able to fight back Russia eight years later? It’s a miracle.”Dec. 25, 2022.
