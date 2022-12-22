Steelers Can Officially Make Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion a Reality

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to join big names across the NFL.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely eyeing a number of positions with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but a Kenny Pickett-Pitt wide receiver reunion seems more promising by the day.

With the recent success of former college teammates turned pro teammates, you have to wonder if the Steelers are looking to join the mix. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, and Tua Tagovaola and Jaylen Waddle have lit up the NFL the last two seasons. Now, the door is open for Pickett to have his favorite target return to Pittsburgh.

Former Pitt star Jordan Addison was once believed to be a top-10 pick. Due to minor injuries and a bit of a down year at USC, those expectations now seem to fall somewhere near the middle of the first round. Right where the Steelers sit.

Unless the Steelers find their way to the Super Bowl in February, they'll sit somewhere between 12 and 20 in the NFL Draft. And officially, they can think about making that first selection, Addison.

Addison and Pickett combined for 2,259 yards and 21 touchdowns at Pitt, and added a Fred Biletnikoff Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, ACC Male Athlete of the Year Award and a pair of First-Team All-Americans to their resume together.

The Steelers' board likely includes players at cornerback, left tackle, outside linebacker, defensive line and wide receiver. Honestly, the only wideout on that list might be Addison - but his name might hold precedence over any other.

Draft season hasn't started yet, but it's getting close. And with Addison making his decision official, Pittsburgh's (possible) favorite target has been added to the big board.

