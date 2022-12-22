Chef-Owned Casual Dining to Open in Central Florida

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern , a chef-led New American restaurant, will soon be entering the Central Florida culinary scene, according to a recent report in the Orlando Business Journal .

The report specifies that the menu of this restaurant takes its inspiration from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani , known for his appearance on Bravo TV’s “Top Chef,” “Top Chef: All Stars” and “Life After Top Chef.” The restaurant will be managed by his Chicago-based company, Fabio Viviani Hospitality, which has opened over 30 restaurants nationwide, including the fast-casual chicken brand Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken at 3267 Vineland Road in Kissimmee.

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern menu offers flatbreads, tacos, salads, a full burger menu, sandwiches such as Fabio’s Meatball Sub, as well as a selection of finer entrees such as filet mignon served with jalapeno cheddar mashed potatoes and broccoli.

While the specific location for the upcoming restaurant has not yet been revealed, the report specifies that the ideal footprint for a Chuck Lager location is between 4,500-6,500 square feet , with additional patio seating.

What Now Orlando reached out to Mr. Fabio Viviani to inquire about the upcoming restaurant and its potential location, but he was not immediately available for comment.

Photo: Official

