Ron Wolfley Predicts Kliff Kingsbury Will Return as Cardinals HC

A wild offseason of speculation is going to ensue for the Arizona Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is no stranger to feeling a little bit of heat under his seat as a leader of men.

Kingsbury fell forward after being fired from Texas Tech right into his first coaching gig at the pro level. The last few years have seen the Cardinals collapse at the end of each season, though Arizona wasted nobody's time and began the implosion from the beginning from 2022.

The Cardinals are out of the playoffs with three weeks left to play. They've yet to win consecutive games all season and currently ride a four-game losing streak heading into their Christmas Day matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL notoriously stands for "Not For Long" when winning doesn't ensue, and despite the Cardinals improving on their record under each season Kingsbury has been at the helm (aside from this year), outside noise and speculation couldn't be louder on his job status moving forward.

Opinions can be found on both sides of the coin when it comes to keeping Kingsbury around. Cardinals color commentator Ron Wolfley recently appeared on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show and gave his two cents on Kingsbury's future.

“I think they have a pretty good working relationship and I think because of that, Kliff Kingsbury ultimately is going to be given the opportunity to fix Kyler Murray going forward,” said Wolfley (h/t Arizona Sports).

“Sean Payton of course has been rumored to be tied with the Arizona Cardinals. So, if that happens, all bets are off. But I really don’t see a seismic shift happening.”

He was less confident in general manager Steve Keim returning. Last week Keim took an indefinite leave of absence from the organization and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the Cardinals were expected to move on.

“Steve Keim is a friend of mine. I wish him well, I am praying for him,” said Wolfley.

“Yet, at the same time, he took a leave of absence because of health issues and I don’t know if we’re going to see Steve Keim back for the Arizona Cardinals.”

Keim, Kingsbury and Kyler Murray all received contract extensions prior to the start of the season.