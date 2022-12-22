Additional charges filed against suspect after damaging Lansing buildings with an axe

LANSING - After further investigations, Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces additional charges on Jason Dwayne Bennett after Sunday’s event that resulted in several business fronts being damaged by an axe.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, a male subject attempted to burn down a Lansing church. Camera footage led to a relatively detailed account of a male trying to set Tuckerdale Missionary Baptist Church ablaze.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Ashe County 911 Dispatch received a call reporting a male subject armed with a hatchet causing damage to storefront buildings and residential apartments in downtown Lansing. Sheriff Deputies Johnson and Wingler began a search of the immediate area and were able to locate the subject. Jason Dwayne Bennett, 34, of Wytheville, Virginia, was arrested and was being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond. Many businesses and residential properties, including the Lansing Post Office, sustained several thousand dollars of damage.

Both events have led to the following additional charges:

• One count - Go Armed to Terror of the People

• Four counts – Injury to Personal Property

• Six counts - Breaking or Entering

• One count – Disorderly Conduct

• One count – Attempted Burning of Church/Religious Building

Bennett remains in the Ashe County Detention Facility. His bond was increased from the initial $10,000 to $65,000.