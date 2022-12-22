ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, NC

Additional charges filed against suspect after damaging Lansing buildings with an axe

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7bqX_0jrbMDmd00

LANSING - After further investigations, Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces additional charges on Jason Dwayne Bennett after Sunday’s event that resulted in several business fronts being damaged by an axe.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, a male subject attempted to burn down a Lansing church. Camera footage led to a relatively detailed account of a male trying to set Tuckerdale Missionary Baptist Church ablaze.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Ashe County 911 Dispatch received a call reporting a male subject armed with a hatchet causing damage to storefront buildings and residential apartments in downtown Lansing. Sheriff Deputies Johnson and Wingler began a search of the immediate area and were able to locate the subject. Jason Dwayne Bennett, 34, of Wytheville, Virginia, was arrested and was being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond. Many businesses and residential properties, including the Lansing Post Office, sustained several thousand dollars of damage.

Both events have led to the following additional charges:

• One count - Go Armed to Terror of the People

• Four counts – Injury to Personal Property

• Six counts - Breaking or Entering

• One count – Disorderly Conduct

• One count – Attempted Burning of Church/Religious Building

Bennett remains in the Ashe County Detention Facility. His bond was increased from the initial $10,000 to $65,000.

Comments / 2

Related
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory

Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill

Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County

Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Lootpress

Oceana body shop owner arrested on alleged forgery and uttering charges

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, December 2nd, 2022, Patrolman Reilley, with Oceana Police Department, was contacted regarding a Forgery. The victims had checks in their name signed and cashed without any knowledge from the victims. The defendant, Timothy Massey of Oceana, owns and operates an auto body shop in Oceana, WV. The victims had taken their vehicles to Mr. Massey to have them repaired. After several months and many excuses from Mr. Massey, the victims contacted their insurance company to have the car taken to another body shop. They then learned that two checks were sent to pay for the damages and repairs. The insurance company advised they couldn’t help them. Copies of the checks were obtained by the victims when they observed their names had been signed and cashed without their knowledge. They brought them to Officer Reilley. Charges were filed, and Mr. Massey was arrested and arraigned in the Wyoming County Magistrates Office on Monday, December 5th, on two counts of Forgery and two counts of Uttering.
OCEANA, WV
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat

On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape

A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
MORGANTON, NC
860wacb.com

East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

2 Incidents involving an AXE occurred over the weekend

Over the weekend two separate events occurred involving hatchets and axes. On Saturday, Dec. 17, Ashe County 911 Dispatch received a call about a man walking around the West Jefferson area carrying a hatchet. Later that afternoon, Sheriff Deputies arrested Thomas Lee Howard Jr. “TJ”, for drug-related charges. Howard is...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/16 – 12/20/22

(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Michelle Margaret Simmers Of West Main Street Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 12/17/2022 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine, Failure To Appear On Felony Charges Was Issued A $40,000.00 Bond. Jeremy Brandon Huskins Of Bailey...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Drug Charges In Catawba County

34-year-old Shoua Vang Her of Taylorsville was arrested Monday, December 19th by Hickory Police. She’s charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, along with single counts of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on prison or jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
pcpatriot.com

Couple allegedly steals 31 cans of baby formula

On Dec. 17, 2022 at approximately 11 a.m., a male and female entered Food City in Pulaski and stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula. The female entered the store and sat in a motorized shopping cart and the male accompanied her to the baby formula aisle. The male and...
PULASKI, VA
860wacb.com

Felony Larceny Charges Filed Against Hiddenite Woman

Danielle Nicole Mathis, age 34 of Hiddenite, is facing a series of felony larceny charges. Mathis was arrested on Sunday, December 18th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She faces four counts of felony larceny and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing. Mathis was released with a secured bond of $20,000 and was scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday.
HIDDENITE, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders

A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
STONY POINT, NC
993thex.com

Sheriff’s Office announces discovery of body in town of Damascus

A body was recovered Wednesday in the town limits of Damascus. Washington County, Sheriff Blake Andis’ report did not have a specific location but eyewitness reports saw a coroner’s van and other law enforcement personnel in the vicinity of Douglas Drive and Orchard Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. A...
DAMASCUS, VA
wcyb.com

Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Kingsport, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police responded to the crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane at around 9:40 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorrento was going westbound...
KINGSPORT, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
750
Followers
4K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy