Fox Theatre presents Fox Classic Film Series
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Historic Fox Theatre recently announced the lineup for their Fox Classic Film Series. The Fox Film Series is presented in partnership with PrairieStar Health Center, and will feature twelve films. The first movie in the series will be on Jan. 5, and will feature...
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Bennington State Bank celebrates 135th anniversary
Chairman of the Board of Directors Mike Berkley marks 55th year in banking. In 1887, the Bennington State Bank became one of the first banks chartered by the State of Kansas. What started as a single-branch operation in the small town of Bennington has grown these past 135 years into an expansive operation with nine locations in eight Kansas communities.
Salina man killed in NW Kansas crash
GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man was killed Saturday evening in Graham County after he drove off the road and his vehicle flipped upside down. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ali Swanson, 40, of Salina, was driving eastbound on North Road when he failed to negotiate the corner at 255th Avenue. His vehicle, a 1996 Cadillac Deville, left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.
KWU celebrates as university surpasses music campaign’s goal
Thursday marked a historic day in Kansas Wesleyan’s history, as the university announced it had surpassed the $4.5 million goal for its music campaign. With that, the planning process is officially underway for the renovation of Sams Chapel and the music departmental spaces. “This is truly a special day,”...
North Central Kansas Farmer/Artist Donates Painting to Kansas State Fair
The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from North Central Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational farmer near the...
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
Flooding causes damage at the C. L. Hoover Opera House
Junction City firefighters and C.L. Hoover Opera House personnel responded to that downtown building early Saturday morning in response to flooding. Among them was Opera House Co-Director Joe Markley. "We had major flooding happen in the main part of the Opera House. In fact water was flowing out the front doors, all three sets."
Kan. deputy hospitalized after SUV rolls on icy road
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas sheriff's deputy was injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated and driven by Ellsworth County Deputy Adam M. Macy, 27, Salina, was responding to a collision on Kansas Highway 14 one quarter miles north of Ave H.
Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
Baby injured after pickup strikes guardrail on I-70
ELLSWORTH COUNTY— The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Dodge Ram driven by Jose L. Murillo, 47, Colorado Springs, Colo., was eastbound on Interstate 70 a mile east of 6th Road just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County. The driver lost control due to ice on the roadway....
Body found in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
1 dead in Central Kansas car crash
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – One Kansas man is dead after the car he was riding in overturned on Interstate 135 in Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Mazda Tribute was traveling south on I-135 at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday when it entered the west ditch and overturned. The Mazda came to rest on its […]
Teen hospitalized after pickup strikes embankment
CLOUD COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Cloud County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Tundra driven by Travis Reiss, 44, Floresville, Texas, was northbound on U.S. 81. The driver lost control on the ice. The pickup traveled into the...
Hutch Clinic dealing with computer issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic acknowledged on social media Wednesday night that it had problems with its computer system that includes patient charts, lab orders, X-rays, medical history and contact information during the day Wednesday. The Clinic has already closed for Thursday. They sent out an email giving...
No Changes to Trash Collection
There will be no change to sanitation collection for the week of Christmas or New Year’s. City of Salina sanitation customers should set their waste cart(s) out for collection as normal. The General Services Office will be closed Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, December 27, and Monday, January 2...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 23
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cervantes, Brandon Carmen; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Outside warrant/NCIC hit.
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
📷: Sheriff: Man, boat rescued from Kan. lake in freezing fog
GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on Thursday at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon boat died while he was attempting to retrieve geese decoys off the lake. After the motor died, the boat drifted away from where Howe had been hunting, and got stuck in ice, eventually becoming frozen in place.
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
