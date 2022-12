Gorjana, the Southern California-based jewelry brand known for its effortless and laid-back style, announced it is continuing its impressive nationwide retail expansion with the opening of its first Florida location in Tampa’s Hyde Park Village on January 6. gorjana’s Tampa location will allow customers to shop the nationally-recognized brand’s popular designs, ranging from plated to fine necklaces, earrings, bracelets, custom engraved pieces and more, including the largest selection of fine jewelry available at any gorjana store nationwide.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO