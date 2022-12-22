Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft

UPDATE: West Springfield Police have identified the suspects. Police are still investigating the incident.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.

According to West Springfield Police, the two suspects pictured below are allegedly responsible for stealing $470 worth of groceries from a business on December 19th.

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

If you can identify these suspects, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your message. You can remain anonymous.

