Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Related
Driver killed when car splits in half, slides across NJ parkway: police
A New Jersey driver was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday evening, police said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
CAUTION: Black ice on Central Ave in Lakewood due to water main break [VIDEO]
This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected]. Stay up to...
People Get Ready, There’s A Train Show Coming
LAKEWOOD – Little did anyone know that when the five founding members of a local hobby club first formed their group in 1987 that it would still be running strong 35 years later. But that’s exactly what happened, and the Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders (OCSMR) recently had their open house Christmas Train Show on Dec. 10 and 11 to demonstrate to the general public just how engaging their hobby can be.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Urgent Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer
Police Chief Greg Meyer this evening is urging parents to alert their children about the dangers of playing on the partially-frozen Lake Carasaljo. “Despite it appearing frozen, the lake can actually have only a thin layer of ice at the surface, giving it a frozen appearance and giving children a false sense of security,” Chief Meyer told TLS. “Falling through the ice into the frigid water temperatures can prove fatal in minutes.”
Car Crashes Into Library Branch In Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local library was forced to close early after a car crashed into the side of the building Wednesday evening. According to the Library, no injuries were reported from the incident and all staff and patrons were safe. Due to the crash, the branch will...
Serious Crash Reported In South Brunswick
First responders were called to a serious crash in South Brunswick. Police said that Beekman Road was closed between Route 1 and Route 27. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, motorists were asked to avoid the area for the next five hours. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Today marks one of the darkest days in the Lakewood Fire Department’s History
Today marks a tragic day and one of the darkest days in the history of the Lakewood Fire Department, with the death of two of their firefighters. The deadly fire occurred the night of December 23, 1976 at the Hotel Allaben, located at the northeast corner of Monmouth Avenue and Fifth Street, where the department was summoned at 1:19 AM for a working hotel fire.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday.
Serious Crash Blocks Traffic On Route 130 Central Jersey: Police
A serious crash blocked one lane of traffic on Route 130 North in South Brunswick, authorities said. The crash occurred early Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20 on Route 130 between Deans Rhode Hall Road and Georges Road, South Brunswick police said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and...
wrnjradio.com
NJDOT issues commercial vehicle restrictions on multiple interstate highways beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 9:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 based on the forecast for rapidly falling temperatures that may lead to a flash freeze on wet roadways throughout the state.
PhillyBite
New Jersey Must-Try Hot Dog Spots
New Jersey is a hot dog paradise. With a history of more than a century of family-owned hot dog joints, there is a wide variety of famous and not-so-popular options. The most popular style of hot dog is the Texas wiener. This dog is topped with peppers and onions. It's also often served with french fries. If you want something a bit different, try a Ripper. A ripper is a pork and beef hot dog. They are deep-fried, and the skins rip when they're cooked. Below are your staff picks for the Best of NJ Hot Dogs.
Elderly woman hit by car, killed in front of Jefferson Abington Hospital
Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly woman using a walker in Abington Twp.
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair Sheriff: 19-year-old in Berlin Twp. accident had several DUIs already on record
Police have recently discovered that the 19-year-old driver charged in last Saturday’s two-vehicle accident in Berlin Township already had several DUIs on her record and did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the accident. The accident on December 17 occurred when six underage individuals...
This is where New Jersey ranks among states ‘likely to drive drunk’
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. We should be proud of...
wrnjradio.com
NJ State Trooper II Philip Lamonaco remembered 41 years after line-of-duty death
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A contingent of troopers Wednesday gathered together with the family of Trooper II Philip Lamonaco, who was shot and killed in the line of duty 41 years ago, to celebrate his life and legacy. Surrounded by family and friends, Donna Lamonaco, her daughter...
wrnjradio.com
3 charged with burglary in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested after a burglary in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to police. On Dec. 20, at 9:54 a.m., police responded to a residence on Beechwood Avenue after a resident observed two males wearing medical masks approach their neighbors house and saw one of the males enter through a window, police said.
wrnjradio.com
N.J. State Police seek assistance identifying man found on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man who was located at 9:22 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 3.5 in Knowlton Township. He is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Monday: Event in Lakewood to Mark 5th Year Since Reb Shalom Mordechai Rubashkin’s Miraculous Release
As in years past, Zos Chanukah this year will be marked with an evening of thanksgiving – an expression of Hoda’ah, Simcha, and Chizuk of Emunah and Bitachon – celebrating the fifth anniversary of the miraculous release of R’ Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin from a place called prison on Zos Chanukah 5778.
Comments / 6