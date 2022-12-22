Read full article on original website
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area
While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago-Area Counties at ‘High' Level, Mask Advisory Possible
Three Chicago-area counties reached a "high" COVID alert level this week, per guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, Chicago officials warned that a "mask advisory" would be issued if and when the city and Cook County reach such a designation. Here's what you need to...
Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection
Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
Christmas surprise: 100 Chicago families affected by gun violence receive $100 Walmart gift cards
Families who lost loved ones to gun violence received a much-needed Christmas surprise Saturday.
Man sets up homeless people with warm meals, hotel rooms as temperatures drop to dangerous level
A Chicago man has been talking the homeless into getting off the streets in this bitter cold and setting them up with meals and hotel rooms.
Chicago police do well-being check Christmas night, find a dead man with a bullet to the head
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago on Christmas night. Police were called to check on the well-being of a man in a residence on South Francisco near 72nd in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 5:47 p.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the...
As Chicago Faces ‘Triple-Demic’ And Uptick In COVID Cases, Mayor Lightfoot Urges Chicagoans To Get Vaccinated
LOGAN SQUARE — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging Chicagoans to get vaccinated to combat a “mini-surge” of COVID-19 cases in Chicago as the city and country face a triple threat from the virus, flu and respiratory virus. Chicago is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, along with...
Missing Northwestern student found dead • Chicago snowstorm wreaks havoc • man fatally shot in Mariano's lot
CHICAGO - Emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished last weekend; a powerful arctic winter storm brought frigid temperatures, snow and ice to Chicago, and many other areas across the country in the days leading up to Christmas; and a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
Central African traveler busted at O'Hare for carrying over 30 pounds of porcupine and other bush meats
“The officers were able to find 5 pounds of non-human primate meat, 3 pounds of porcupine meat, and 25 pounds of unknown meat products, which were all prohibited under CDC guidelines,” said Steve Bansbach with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas
A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
How to protect your pets as frigid cold weather settles in across Chicago area
CHICAGO - While you're getting bundled up go outside, your pets also need to be prepared to head out in these subzero conditions. Winter can be a dangerous season for our four-legged friends. We're talking dogs and cats, and quick walks are the best in these temperatures. However, it is...
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
Thousands receive winter gear, food at Bronzeville church's coat giveaway
Thousands of people received coats, toys, and food at a coat giveaway at Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville Friday. The Church expected to hand out as many as 2,000 coats and 3,000 toys at this year’s giveaway.
Worried About Your Pipes Freezing In the Brutal Cold? Here Are Precautions You Can Take
As Chicagoans deal with extreme cold and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, the brutally cold weather may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that can make pipes break, regardless if the pipes...
How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap
CHICAGO - Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend. So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that. Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can...
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
