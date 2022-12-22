CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO