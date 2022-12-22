ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection

Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
Missing Northwestern student found dead • Chicago snowstorm wreaks havoc • man fatally shot in Mariano's lot

CHICAGO - Emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished last weekend; a powerful arctic winter storm brought frigid temperatures, snow and ice to Chicago, and many other areas across the country in the days leading up to Christmas; and a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas

A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap

CHICAGO - Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend. So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that. Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can...
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
