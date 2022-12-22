Read full article on original website
Maryland Weather: The wind chill is gone, and a warmup is on the way
BALTIMORE -- The weather has remained quiet throughout Christmas Day with temperatures gently falling out of the daytime high toward what will be an overnight low of 16 degrees.This is still quite cold for the season, but with that horrible wind chill of the past two days gone, the weather will certainly be more tolerable.There have been no big changes to the forecast, which will be mostly sunny and cold on Monday with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees. But slowly and surely, the Baltimore region is coming out of the coldest anyone would ever want...
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
98online.com
Weather: Frigid temperatures will stay below 20 throughout the holiday weekend
Frigid temperatures will stay below 20 throughout the holiday weekend. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | TRAFFIC. * WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE…Portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and central...
Wbaltv.com
BWI-Marshall concourse crowded with post-Christmas travelers
LINTHICUM, Md. — Travelers packed Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Monday morning. More than a 100 flights have been canceled in the past 24 hours alone. People have been waiting in line at the Southwest ticketing counter for hours. Some tell 11 News they’ve waited since 2:30 a.m....
Wbaltv.com
Thousands of BGE customers still without power following winter storm
Winter Storm Elliott has left around 15,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customers without power mostly caused by strong winds knocking down trees. The storm has impacted more than 100,000 BGE customers, resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs but there are still lots of people without power. BGE said...
Wbaltv.com
Snow transitions into rain before dangerous artic temps hit Friday
Meteorologist Ava Marie says the morning will have rain developing with a wintry mix in areas north and west of Baltimore. After the morning, the it will transition into a heavy rain, with flood watches possible. The showers continue tonight as temps will remain in the mid 40's. On Friday, an artic front is passing through the area, causing temps to drop drastically. Temps will go from the 40's to the 20's by the afternoon and the rain will turn into snow. A trace amount to one inch is expected and roads may become icy in the afternoon when temps take a dive. This weekend will be sunny but bitterly cold with temps only in the 20's but the wind chill will be dangerous at negative temps.
Bracing for winter weather: the warning from officials ahead of the holiday travel rush
(DC News Now) — With many in the DMV traveling for the holiday or expecting loved ones visiting to celebrate, getting to or from your destination could be dangerous. Some travelers are ready to hit the roads, but state officials say it’s better to wait out the storm. Charlie Gischlar, a spokesperson for Maryland State […]
Crews working around the clock to restore power due to subzero temperatures
BGE is now providing updates on when power is supposed to be restored following the effects of Friday's Winter Storm Elliott.
Winter weather cancels dozens of Baltimore flights, causes outages, makes for potentially icy roads
BALTIMORE -- Severe winter weather across the United States has canceled hundreds of flights just before Christmas, including dozens of flights from Baltimore.WJZ's Alexus Davila was at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, where throngs of travelers faced delays and cancellations. Flight DelaysAccording to FlightAware, 104 flights have been canceled at BWI as of 12:45 a.m., and another 125 delayed. Despite that, wait times didn't appear too bad at the airport, Davila said. BWI officials say they expect to see 30,000 People depart from this airport between Thursday and Friday. Careful on the roadsAAA says today is going to be one...
Intense winter winds knock out power for thousands heading into Christmas Eve
Blustering winds knocked out power for thousands across the Baltimore area Friday, deploying BGE workers to several neighborhoods like one in Loch Raven where a downed tree fell into the road.
foxbaltimore.com
How cold is 'too cold' for salt rock to no longer work?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Whenever temperatures drop, salt rock is there to help melt ice away - but how low can the temperature go before salt rock is no longer effective?. According to Cargill, salt will still technically melt ice down at -6F, but the "practical working temperature" of salt is considered to be above 15F, or even 20F.
Water main break affects residents during winter weather in Baltimore Co.
If the bad weather weren't enough, one Baltimore County neighborhood also had to deal with water problems this morning.
Wbaltv.com
Warming centers open across Baltimore amid subzero wind chills
Amid subzero wind chills, Maryland's local leaders raced to get the most vulnerable populations somewhere warm. | MORE: How the storm is affecting the rest of the country. Anne Arundel County (410-768-5522) Baltimore City (443-984-9540, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Baltimore County (410-887-8463, or 410-583-9398 after business hours) Harford County...
foxbaltimore.com
Fire crews extinguish flames in east Baltimore row home Christmas Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews extinguished flames from a two-story row house in east Baltimore on Christmas Day, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire began in a bedroom in the house on 1500 E 29th street. Fire crews arrived on the scene early in the...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Issues ‘Cold Emergency Alert’
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will issue a Cold Emergency Alert starting at noon TODAY, Friday, December 23 lasting through Saturday, December 24. Extremely cold weather is expected to drop temperatures into the teens and single digits. Wind chill lows during this time are expected to drop below zero and could fall to -15 degrees Fahrenheit.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Flood Watch issued for D.C. area as winter storm looms
A major winter storm is headed for the D.C. area, just in time to disrupt holiday travel. While the snow and ice created by a “bomb cyclone” is expected to stay further west, Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. area are in for a downpour, according to the National Weather Service.
Business Monthly
Snowbirds in Maryland? Winter fun right here at home
If you’re thinking of catching the next plane to Florida, think again! Maryland has a lot of wintertime fun — and food — waiting for you. According to the Maryland Office of Tourism, 62% of people across the country find Maryland to be an enticing place to visit.
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported on Belair Road
BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600-block of Route 1 in Frankford (21206). At least one person is trapped and a rescue is under way. Motorists should use caution in the...
