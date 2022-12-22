Chatham County police searching for runaway teen

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is searching for a runaway teen.

Police say 17-year-old Christopher Smith left home sometime Wednesday night.

Smith was last wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants. He is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has hazel-greenish eyes, long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, and both ears pierced.

If you know Christopher’s whereabouts, please contact CCPD at 912-652-6500.