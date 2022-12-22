Read full article on original website
KDPW releases new OTC derivatives clearing system
Polish clearing house and securities depository KDPW has released a new clearing system for OTC derivatives. This OTC clearing module offers new proprietary enhancements to clearing members, including trade compression, improved risk management functions and valuation procedures, covering its margining framework, contributions to the OTC guarantee fund and default processing.
