Very close to Disneyland, The Outlets at Orange is one of the best outlets in the United States as well as being one of the most visited and best designed in California. It is only 10 minutes away by car from the Disney parks, which makes it a must for tourists visiting the area. It has more than 120 stores, as well as movie theaters and other attractions, including a Dave & Busters and a skate park.

ORANGE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO