Carlsbad, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Celebrate The Holidays With Local Tamales

It wouldn’t be the holidays without the aroma of handmade tamales in the air at the State Street Farmers Market in downtown Carlsbad. A delightful Mexican family tradition, pork, beef, chicken, cheese and chile, and even sweet dessert tamales are enjoyed by all, year-round, but never so loved as during the holidays.
CARLSBAD, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SNOW DAY AT LINDO LAKES

December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) - Wesley Maddocks of San Diego County Parks and Recreation featured Snow Day at Lindo Park in Lakeside. "It has been a dream of our directors to bring snow to our parks," says Maddocks. Twenty tons of ice were donated for this event and the crowd...
LAKESIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LAKESIDE HAS MORE SHOPPING CHOICES: GROCERY OUTLET OPENS

December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On Wednesday, December 15, Grocery Outlet held its grand opening in Lakeside. ECM has been in contact with corporate and the new owner-operator Cristobal Sanchez as he prepared for the occasion. ECM arrived to a crowded store with fully stocked shelves and a very clean...
LAKESIDE, CA
tourcounsel.com

The Outlets at Orange | Outlet mall in Orange, California

Very close to Disneyland, The Outlets at Orange is one of the best outlets in the United States as well as being one of the most visited and best designed in California. It is only 10 minutes away by car from the Disney parks, which makes it a must for tourists visiting the area. It has more than 120 stores, as well as movie theaters and other attractions, including a Dave & Busters and a skate park.
ORANGE, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: Dec. 22-25

December 22-23 Golden State Ballet: The Nutcracker. San Diego’s premiere ballet company, Golden State Ballet, will tell the story of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as the company dancers to a live rendition of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed by the San Diego Symphony. Children must be at least 3-years-old to attend Thursday (7:30 p.m.) or Friday’s (5:30 p.m.) performance at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Tickets can be found here. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown.
SAN DIEGO, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Drenched OC Comes to Fashion Island

Angela Parretta, founder of Drenched LA and Tread + Soul in LA, has recently opened her third fitness studio, Drenched OC, at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The studio features hot Pilates with reformers and welcomes all levels. Drenched OC is Newport Beach’s first and only hot reformer studio.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA

