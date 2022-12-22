Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLA.com
Riverside County home’s over-the-top Christmas decorations illuminate the city
A homeowner in Menifee, California is dazzling neighbors with a home Christmas display that puts Clark W. Griswold to shame. Amalitsa Anastasiou of Loire Valley Lane has won “House of the Year” in this Riverside County city for 20 years in a row, she says. Visitors come from...
Hundreds of San Diego seniors given free Christmas meal
On a day many places are closed, the doors at the Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center in downtown San Diego are wide open.
northcountydailystar.com
Celebrate The Holidays With Local Tamales
It wouldn’t be the holidays without the aroma of handmade tamales in the air at the State Street Farmers Market in downtown Carlsbad. A delightful Mexican family tradition, pork, beef, chicken, cheese and chile, and even sweet dessert tamales are enjoyed by all, year-round, but never so loved as during the holidays.
eastcountymagazine.org
SNOW DAY AT LINDO LAKES
December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) - Wesley Maddocks of San Diego County Parks and Recreation featured Snow Day at Lindo Park in Lakeside. "It has been a dream of our directors to bring snow to our parks," says Maddocks. Twenty tons of ice were donated for this event and the crowd...
Vista family loses home after Christmas tree fire
As families rush together to cook and spend time together for the Christmas weekend, firefighters have some warnings.
eastcountymagazine.org
LAKESIDE HAS MORE SHOPPING CHOICES: GROCERY OUTLET OPENS
December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On Wednesday, December 15, Grocery Outlet held its grand opening in Lakeside. ECM has been in contact with corporate and the new owner-operator Cristobal Sanchez as he prepared for the occasion. ECM arrived to a crowded store with fully stocked shelves and a very clean...
tourcounsel.com
The Outlets at Orange | Outlet mall in Orange, California
Very close to Disneyland, The Outlets at Orange is one of the best outlets in the United States as well as being one of the most visited and best designed in California. It is only 10 minutes away by car from the Disney parks, which makes it a must for tourists visiting the area. It has more than 120 stores, as well as movie theaters and other attractions, including a Dave & Busters and a skate park.
Lakeside egg farm sees more customers amid grocery store shortage
SAN DIEGO — If you’ve struggled to find eggs at the store lately, you’re not the only one. With a U.S. egg shortage caused by a record number of bird flu outbreaks, grocery stores are finding it harder to keep eggs in stock and on the shelves.
Some San Diego restaurants offering Christmas dinner deals
With inflation making the cost of Christmas dinner more expensive this year, some San Diego restaurants are offering Christmas specials that may even be cheaper than cooking at home.
'Book now' | Travel expert shares which months are the cheapest travel season of the year
SAN DIEGO — Millions of people across the United States are rushing to get to their final destination for the holidays. December is one of the busiest months of the year for air travel, and it can also be one of the most expensive. But better deals are just around the corner.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: Dec. 22-25
December 22-23 Golden State Ballet: The Nutcracker. San Diego’s premiere ballet company, Golden State Ballet, will tell the story of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as the company dancers to a live rendition of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed by the San Diego Symphony. Children must be at least 3-years-old to attend Thursday (7:30 p.m.) or Friday’s (5:30 p.m.) performance at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Tickets can be found here. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown.
Teen's car melted; three-alarm fire burns down construction site on Christmas day
SAN DIEGO — A three-alarm fire erupted at the construction site of what would have been a three-story apartment building at Hornblend and Jewell Street in Pacific Beach around 1 a.m. on Christmas morning. "We looked up, and the flames were up, and the heat was so strong. It's...
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both...
newportbeachindy.com
Drenched OC Comes to Fashion Island
Angela Parretta, founder of Drenched LA and Tread + Soul in LA, has recently opened her third fitness studio, Drenched OC, at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The studio features hot Pilates with reformers and welcomes all levels. Drenched OC is Newport Beach’s first and only hot reformer studio.
Dead sea lion raises question of shark presence in La Jolla waters
A local waterman and a marine biologist have differing views on whether the animal's injuries were caused by a shark attack.
Two Firefighters Hospitalized from Pacific Beach Construction Site Blaze
Two firefighters were briefly hospitalized with minor burns suffered Sunday in a fire at a three-story building under construction in Pacific Beach. Both injured firefighters were treated at UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest and released. Crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department raced to the scene of the fire in...
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
San Diego weekly Reader
Here’s a two-bedroom, one-bath cottage in Coronado for just under $2.5 million!
Sometimes, mistakes are made. Such was the case when I went searching for this week’s Unreal candidate. We’ve been looking at our standard enormous, obscenely-priced listings for the past couple of entries, so it felt like a good time to step back and look for something more unique.
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
Reports: Costco credit card blackout at San Diego warehouses
SAN DIEGO — Holiday shoppers reported Costco Wholesale's acceptance of credit cards was not an option Friday evening. "FYI, don’t go to Costco. All machines are down, and the lines are backed up to the back of the store," Jessica Schmidt told CBS 8. Many shoppers took to...
Comments / 0