Buchanan County, MO

Crime rates rise during the holidays

By Sara Rooney News-Press NOW
 3 days ago
The holiday season is known as a time of giving, but police report there’s also an increase in those who are taking.

“The holiday season is always a difficult time for burglaries,” said Bill Puett, the Buchanan County Sheriff. “One of the best things we can do is tell people to make sure that they break down boxes, that they don’t put a bunch of stuff out at the curb and advertise that they have a whole bunch of new items in the home. Make sure someone is getting packages off the porch and that they’re not leaving things out so it’s obvious for people to come by there.”

St. Joseph Post

Beware the porch pirate this holiday season

With Christmas around the corner and people finishing up their holiday shopping, people should be aware of any Grinches that are out and about. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says now is the time of year where people are having packages stolen, whether it be from their porch or even their cars.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Two arrests made in Osawatomie after stolen autos recovered

OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested two Olathe residents on Monday, Dec. 19, at Casey’s General Store after two stolen automobiles were recovered. Officers were first alerted to the presence of a suspicious vehicle at the store, located at 503 E. Main St. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in a previous case in which a man driving the vehicle used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items from the store, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery

HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Sentenced For Non-Support

A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
RAYTOWN, MO
KMBC.com

Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Police ID teen victim in fatal Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 18-year-old Amir Terry of Missouri, according to a statement from police. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec, 18, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injures 1

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injured a Colorado man Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old male pedestrian from Colorado entered southbound I-35 at the 54.2-mile marker. Crash reports indicate that a 70-year-old woman from Iowa struck the pedestrian while driving a 2020 Toyota RAV4.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bolckow Resident Arrested on Assault, Weapons Charges

ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Officers with the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call Thursday night in Bolckow. The Sheriff’s Office release says that the suspect displayed a weapon and fired a round during the disturbance which took place around 10:15 pm. Thirty-four year old...
BOLCKOW, MO
