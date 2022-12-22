Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
Prison time ordered on child endangerment charges after probation violated
LIMA — A Lima woman is headed to prison after Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed followed through on a vow he made to her 2 1/2 years earlier. Shelly Wireman, during a sentencing hearing in June of 2020, was warned by the judge that one slip up while on probation on charges of endangering children would result in her winding up behind bars.
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child
CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
WIBC.com
A Dozen Men Arrested in Drug Dealing Operation
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal police and IMPD officers arrested 12 people for running a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking organization, seizing over 400 pounds of meth. Court documents say that starting last year, those 12 people were dealing meth in Indianapolis. They say that one person, Erick Romero, managed the delivery of the drugs from other states to Indianapolis so others in the organization could deal them.
Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
12 face federal charges after prosecutors dismantle major Indianapolis drug ring
Prosecutors believe the suspects used an apartment building on Lake Nora South Court on Indy's north side to store large amounts of meth.
Lima woman pleads guilty to statutory rape
LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Thursday morning. Sonya Gage, 28, pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony in exchange for the dismissal of a misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful matter to juveniles charge. According to court documents, on or about July 6 through July 10, Gage engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.
peakofohio.com
Child Protective Services worker & Sheriff threatened
On Wednesday, a Child Protective Services worker went to administer a drug test to Aaron Johnson. This is a case involving an infant child in the home. Aaron became angry with the worker and threatened to shoot and kill her and the sheriff if they came to remove the baby.
WISH-TV
Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
Man charged with kidnapping files to suppress statements
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take under advisement a motion to suppress statements made by a Lima man to police following his arrest on assault, kidnapping and drug charges. Jacquavious Cooper, 35, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault of...
Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail
The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
Richmond woman pulled over for license plate violation, arrested for dealing cocaine
A Richmond woman has been arrested for dealing cocaine following a traffic stop on Wednesday. Just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 21st., Trooper Clayton Fox with the Indiana State Police Pendleton District initiated a traffic stop near North 21st St. and Glen Court on a 2008 Dodge Charger for a license plate violation, according to a media release by Indiana State Police.
Juvenile charged in armed robberies to be tried as adult
LIMA — A Lima teenager has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury and will stand trial as an adult for a string of armed robberies and other offenses. The case of Keimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, was bound over from juvenile court for grand jury consideration and resulted in indictments that included four counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony charges of receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs.
Tyson gets probation for role in robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man who pleaded guilty to trespassing for his involvement in a robbery and assault that sent another man to prison for 26 years was sentenced to three years of community control on Tuesday. Duran Tyson, 45, was sentenced on the fourth-degree felony, for a July...
ISP: Deputy shot, suspect in 'grave condition'
A deputy was shot by an unidentified man early Friday morning, Indiana State Police said. The deputy's body armor stopped the gunfire.
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND CONTRACTOR SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond contractor has been sentenced to federal prison for violating federal lead-based paint laws and falsifying documents. 54-year-old Jeffrey Delucio, who operated Aluminum Brothers Home Improvement, has been sentenced to 16 months. Delucio admitted to taking federal money intended to help mitigate lead paint hazards in older homes. A child with elevated blood levels lived in one of the homes. Delucio also admitted to falsifying documents to cover up his employees’ lack of training.
SWAT on scene of standoff for seven hours; Man taken into custody
After a seven hour SWAT standoff in Yellow Springs, a man was peacefully taken into custody to be evaluated, according to the Yellow Springs Village Manager, Josue Salmeron. The initial call to dispatch came in around 2:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a welfare check at the 100 block of Brookside Drive, Salmeron told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis on scene.
