LIMA — A Lima teenager has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury and will stand trial as an adult for a string of armed robberies and other offenses. The case of Keimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, was bound over from juvenile court for grand jury consideration and resulted in indictments that included four counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony charges of receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs.

LIMA, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO