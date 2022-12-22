ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

There’s a SECRET Brunch Spot in Disney World — Here’s Where to Go!

If you’re a big fan of brunch, we’ve got some news for you!. You can enjoy a lovely brunch at various Disney World restaurants, including Olivia’s Cafe where brunch is served daily. But there’s a more secret brunch offering at a Disney restaurant that you might not realize is available.
disneytips.com

Guests Shut Down Classic EPCOT Attraction

Whether choosing to visit Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort is full of amazing Parks and attractions to experience. EPCOT is one of the most unique Disney Parks because it’s known more for walking around, shopping, eating, and drinking rather than riding attractions. Of course, out of the attractions EPCOT does host, one of the most beloved is Living with the Land.
disneytips.com

Disney Confirms Removal of Tinker Bell from New Fireworks Show

A new announcement from Disney Parks addresses fans’ concerns over the removal of the iconic Tinker Bell performer in its latest fireworks show. Wondrous Journeys, the new nighttime spectacular coming to the Disneyland Resort to celebrate the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. In addition to other entertainment such...
Android Headlines

Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month

STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
CNET

Is It Cheaper to Pay for Streaming or Cable? We Do the Math

Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
KANSAS STATE
ComicBook

National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel

Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s NEW Stoney Clover Lane Minnie Ears Will Sell Out FAST

Minnie Ears are a passion of ours, so you know we were excited to check out the NEW designer ears that Disney just debuted. Over in Disneyland, they’ve been busy prepping for 2023 with new nighttime shows for the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, new merchandise, and returning exclusive after-hours events. Now we found the perfect pair of Minnie Ears to take us into the New Year with style!
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

FIRST LOOK at 🔥NEW Disney World 50th Anniversary FAREWELL Merchandise🔥 Coming Soon

It’s hard to believe that Disney World’s big 50th anniversary celebration will be over soon!. We’ve enjoyed the anniversary celebration so much. We love the 50th anniversary version of Cinderella Castle, all the gold character statues, and all that great food! We’ve also really enjoyed the merchandise. But get this — even MORE 50th anniversary merchandise is coming soon!
digitalspy.com

Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner shares exciting update for new Disney+ show

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has got a new show coming to Disney+ soon. But it's not another Marvel project, nor does it have anything to do with his music career. As if the punny title Rennvervation doesn't give it away, the series is about the actor taking something rundown and going all Repair Shop on it. In this case, it's taking rundown and broken vehicles to give them new life and purpose for people and communities who need them most.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Could Make HUGE Change, Reversing Chapek Decision

A lot has happened since Bob Iger took over as CEO of The Walt Disney Company once again. But, it’s the future most people are concerned about. Iger was hired to restructure the company, and we’re still in the dark about what exactly that means. Disney stock performance has dropped to a nearly 50-year low, several executives have left the company, and Iger may start making moves sooner than we think — reversing a huge decision made by former CEO Bob Chapek.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Important Secret About Your MagicBand+

Disney, you’ve been holding out on us. It’s been a while since MagicBand+ first premiered at Disney World, and somehow we are still discovering new things about them!. The big draw of choosing MagicBand+ over the original MagicBand was the fun interactions you unlock. From the 50th Anniversary statues to the fireworks displays at night, these new bands allow wearers to interact with the sights and sounds of the parks and get the opportunity to be even closer to the magic.
TheStreet

Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone

Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Big Train CHANGES, Critical Princess Restaurant News, and Other Massive Disney Updates

Pull up a chair folks, this has been a BIG week for Disney!. With the holidays approaching there are some important fireworks changes taking place. Plus, buffets are returning to one restaurant, princesses are returning to another, and we’ve got a massive update about the Walt Disney World Railroad. Join us now as we recap the BIGGEST news from this past week!

Comments / 0

Community Policy