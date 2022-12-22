ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
WESH

Expecting a chilly overnight

Looking ahead to one more cold night with freezing temps. Marion county is under a hard freeze warning. Flagler, Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, and Orange counties are under a freeze warning. After the cold start tomorrow, we will see mostly sunny skies and highs warming back into the mid 50s. Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine with highs back in the low 60s. We return to the low 70s on Wednesday under sunny skies.
MARION COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Florida came close to having a white Christmas. Watch what fell from the sky

Florida might not get a white Christmas this year but it got close, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The weather service confirmed that partially melted snowflakes known as sleet were observed Sunday morning near the Rockledge, Viera, and Merritt Island areas in Brevard County. According to the agency, sleet can accumulate on the ground and look like snow.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

WATCH: Central Florida sees sleet on Christmas Day

Some on the Space Coast woke up to a rare white Christmas this morning. Sleet reportedly fell in multiple towns in Brevard County as a strong cold front blasted the state over Christmas weekend. Temperatures dropped below freezing in Central Florida early Sunday morning. The latest: Weather coverage from WPBF...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County home catches on fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department said a home caught on fire Saturday morning. At the time of the fire, no one was inside the home on Easy Avenue. No one was injured, according to the fire department. Responding fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Schedule released for collection of Christmas trees in The Villages

The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say

They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando Fire Department prepares for emergency response during cold weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — With cold weather bound for Central Florida, local fire officials are preaching caution. At Fire Station 1 in downtown Orlando, crews were outside washing trucks and getting in position to handle anything thrown their way through the cold snap. “Certainly, we [Floridians] aren’t as well-acclimated as...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Ask Bungalower: What happened to the food carts downtown?

“Have you heard anything about food carts getting pushed out of downtown?”. In late November, a number of Bungalower readers started reaching out to us sharing that some of their favorite local food carts in the Central Business District were disappearing, and they couldn’t figure out why. Some readers...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s where you can find cold-weather shelters in Central Florida

If you need a warm place to take shelter as freezing temperatures move into Central Florida, several counties are opening cold weather shelters in the coming days. In preparation for severe cold weather, Orange County Government is supporting the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in assisting in notifying residents, homeless individuals and people without stable housing that cold-weather warming centers will be available beginning Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

