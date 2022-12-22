Read full article on original website
WESH
Amazing videos show sleet falling Christmas morning in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some on the Space Coast woke up to a rare white Christmas this morning. The National Weather Service confirmed sleet fell in multiple towns in Brevard County as a strong cold front blasted the state over Christmas weekend. "Sleet, also known as ice pellets, has...
click orlando
❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts. Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on...
fox35orlando.com
Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
villages-news.com
Residents urged to protect their homes during hard freeze in The Villages
Residents are urged to protect their homes during the anticipated hard freeze in The Villages. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 25 degrees on Saturday and Sunday morning and 29 degrees on Monday morning. Don’t forget to:. • Turn off, pick up and put away outside hoses...
WESH
Expecting a chilly overnight
Looking ahead to one more cold night with freezing temps. Marion county is under a hard freeze warning. Flagler, Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, and Orange counties are under a freeze warning. After the cold start tomorrow, we will see mostly sunny skies and highs warming back into the mid 50s. Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine with highs back in the low 60s. We return to the low 70s on Wednesday under sunny skies.
WATCH: Sleet Falls in Central Florida
Meteorologists say the ice pellets were caused by evaporative cooling near Cape Canaveral
flkeysnews.com
Florida came close to having a white Christmas. Watch what fell from the sky
Florida might not get a white Christmas this year but it got close, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The weather service confirmed that partially melted snowflakes known as sleet were observed Sunday morning near the Rockledge, Viera, and Merritt Island areas in Brevard County. According to the agency, sleet can accumulate on the ground and look like snow.
Coldest Christmas in more than 30 years, Orlando under freeze warning for third straight night
ORLANDO, Fla. — Merry Christmas!. It is a cold and frigid start to Sunday. A freeze warning has been issued for a third consecutive night for Orlando - including Orange, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, Volusia and Flagler counties. A hard freeze warning has been issued for a third straight night...
Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
WPBF News 25
WATCH: Central Florida sees sleet on Christmas Day
Some on the Space Coast woke up to a rare white Christmas this morning. Sleet reportedly fell in multiple towns in Brevard County as a strong cold front blasted the state over Christmas weekend. Temperatures dropped below freezing in Central Florida early Sunday morning. The latest: Weather coverage from WPBF...
WESH
Orange County home catches on fire, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department said a home caught on fire Saturday morning. At the time of the fire, no one was inside the home on Easy Avenue. No one was injured, according to the fire department. Responding fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
villages-news.com
Schedule released for collection of Christmas trees in The Villages
The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.
WESH
Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say
They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
WESH
Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
WESH
Orlando Fire Department prepares for emergency response during cold weather
ORLANDO, Fla. — With cold weather bound for Central Florida, local fire officials are preaching caution. At Fire Station 1 in downtown Orlando, crews were outside washing trucks and getting in position to handle anything thrown their way through the cold snap. “Certainly, we [Floridians] aren’t as well-acclimated as...
bungalower
Ask Bungalower: What happened to the food carts downtown?
“Have you heard anything about food carts getting pushed out of downtown?”. In late November, a number of Bungalower readers started reaching out to us sharing that some of their favorite local food carts in the Central Business District were disappearing, and they couldn’t figure out why. Some readers...
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
Here’s where you can find cold-weather shelters in Central Florida
If you need a warm place to take shelter as freezing temperatures move into Central Florida, several counties are opening cold weather shelters in the coming days. In preparation for severe cold weather, Orange County Government is supporting the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in assisting in notifying residents, homeless individuals and people without stable housing that cold-weather warming centers will be available beginning Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday morning.
