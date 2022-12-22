The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO