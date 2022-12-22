ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black America Web

Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video

*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
People

Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union is teasing her husband for talking a big game when it comes to their little girl. The Inspection actress shared a hilarious Instagram Reel on Thursday showing different family reactions to a sassy comment made by her and Dwyane Wade's 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, set to Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look." "What did you say to Daddy?" she asks Kaavia, who twirls...
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss & Daughter Riley Have the Chicest Court-Side Style at a Basketball Game

The Real Housewives of Atlanta mother-daughter wore perfectly styled ensembles while sitting court-side at an Atlanta Hawks game. It's no secret that Kandi Burruss has incredible style — and her daughter, Riley Burruss, seems to have gotten that same trait. In September, the college student went "Back 2 basics" with an understated, yet chic Instagram post, posing in a fitted short-sleeved shirt with skin-baring cutouts, pairing the eye-catching top with a short black skirt. Then, in November, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter switched up her hairstyle, rocking a deep auburn hue perfect for fall.
ATLANTA, GA
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is Every Stubborn Toddler as She Adorably Refuses to Look at the Camera

Sterling Mahomes, bless her tiny soul, was not having it with Brittany Mahomes‘ photoshoot at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, and all toddler parents will be able to relate to the mama’s comical struggle to get her daughter to look at the camera. Captioning her Instagram post “Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s still cute😂😍❤️ #gochiefs,” the soon-to-be mom of two shared a few snaps of her and Sterling’s coordinating outfits, and the 1-year-old looked anywhere but the camera in a hilarious show of determined resistance. In one snap, the tiny tot is distractedly munching on a snack while gazing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Even with the hype Mudryk is unlikely to improve Arsenal’s attack immediately

Mykhailo Mudryk has been linked with a move to Arsenal for much of this season, with some believing he could even move to London in January. A move for him will be tricky but achievable, considering he has even flirted with the idea of moving to the Emirates and wants to play in the Premier League.
Yardbarker

Four Uruguayan players including Edinson Cavani could be facing a ‘six month ban’

FIFA is reportedly considering placing a six-month ban on four Uruguayan stars for their actions after they were eliminated from the World Cup. Uruguay’s final game saw them defeat Ghana 2-0, but that result was insufficient for them to advance to the knockout rounds because South Korea defeated Portugal to take the second qualifying spot on goals scored.
Popculture

Soccer Legend Pelé to Spend Christmas in Hospital Amid Worsening Cancer Battle

Pelé will spend Christmas in a hospital as he continues to battle cancer. The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer legend is currently being treated at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the hospital said on Wednesday that doctors had to elevate his care because of "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions," according to the Associated Press. Pelé's daughter went to Instagram to announce the family has suspended Christmas at home.
tennisuptodate.com

"No other real athlete does that in the world, in any sport. The lifestyle is quite vigorous" - Nick Kyrgios on the demanding tennis calendar

Nick Kyrgios recently reaffirmed his earlier claim that he would retire from tennis if he won a Grand Slam title as the sport is too demanding. The Australian, who is now considered a strong contender for Major titles given his impressive performances at the Wimbledon Champions and US Open in 2022, opened up about the stress of being in the spotlight and the hardships he faces as a result of being away from his family for the majority of the year.
kalkinemedia.com

Veteran coach Ranieri returns to Cagliari

Former Leicester and Chelsea coach Claudio Ranieri has been appointed Cagliari boss, the Serie B club announced on Friday. Ranieri, 71, returns to Sardinia after guiding the outfit to Serie A promotion in 1990 before famously helping outsiders Leicester to the Premier League title 26 years later. "Cagliari Calcio are...

