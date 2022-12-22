Read full article on original website
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Black America Web
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Pele’s Daughter Shares Heartfelt Photo of Father in Hospital
The Brazilian soccer legend’s health has reportedly deteriorated.
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union is teasing her husband for talking a big game when it comes to their little girl. The Inspection actress shared a hilarious Instagram Reel on Thursday showing different family reactions to a sassy comment made by her and Dwyane Wade's 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, set to Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look." "What did you say to Daddy?" she asks Kaavia, who twirls...
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss & Daughter Riley Have the Chicest Court-Side Style at a Basketball Game
The Real Housewives of Atlanta mother-daughter wore perfectly styled ensembles while sitting court-side at an Atlanta Hawks game. It's no secret that Kandi Burruss has incredible style — and her daughter, Riley Burruss, seems to have gotten that same trait. In September, the college student went "Back 2 basics" with an understated, yet chic Instagram post, posing in a fitted short-sleeved shirt with skin-baring cutouts, pairing the eye-catching top with a short black skirt. Then, in November, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter switched up her hairstyle, rocking a deep auburn hue perfect for fall.
Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is Every Stubborn Toddler as She Adorably Refuses to Look at the Camera
Sterling Mahomes, bless her tiny soul, was not having it with Brittany Mahomes‘ photoshoot at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, and all toddler parents will be able to relate to the mama’s comical struggle to get her daughter to look at the camera. Captioning her Instagram post “Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s still cute😂😍❤️ #gochiefs,” the soon-to-be mom of two shared a few snaps of her and Sterling’s coordinating outfits, and the 1-year-old looked anywhere but the camera in a hilarious show of determined resistance. In one snap, the tiny tot is distractedly munching on a snack while gazing...
Grant Wahl's brother says he 'agreed to a divorce from the love of my life' hours before journalist died
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's brother, Eric, says he agreed to a divorce several hours before Grant died suddenly while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Family Album With Daughter Genevieve
A model family! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander certainly hit a home run with their family of three. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2017 after five years of dating, welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, one year later. “This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with […]
Pelé's daughter posts touching picture of her with her father at the hospital
Kely Nascimento, Pelé's daughter, shared a touching photo Friday of herself hugging the soccer legend in his hospital bed in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
tennismajors.com
“I thought I had to quit tennis because I had lost my vitality and was a sad person most days” – Nadal on foot injury
Rafael Nadal has revealed that he has continued to take injections for his foot injury several times after Wimbledon and needs to resort to the same whenever the nerves in his foot start acting up again. The 22-time Grand Slam champion took injections to numb his foot en route to...
Yardbarker
Even with the hype Mudryk is unlikely to improve Arsenal’s attack immediately
Mykhailo Mudryk has been linked with a move to Arsenal for much of this season, with some believing he could even move to London in January. A move for him will be tricky but achievable, considering he has even flirted with the idea of moving to the Emirates and wants to play in the Premier League.
Cheerleading influencer and 'Cheer' star Gabi Butler apologizes for blackface photo, and says it was part of a Navarro College cheer team initiation ritual
In 2018, team vets told the rookie class to dress in all-black clothing and paint their faces black for an initiation event, Butler explained.
Yardbarker
Four Uruguayan players including Edinson Cavani could be facing a ‘six month ban’
FIFA is reportedly considering placing a six-month ban on four Uruguayan stars for their actions after they were eliminated from the World Cup. Uruguay’s final game saw them defeat Ghana 2-0, but that result was insufficient for them to advance to the knockout rounds because South Korea defeated Portugal to take the second qualifying spot on goals scored.
Popculture
Soccer Legend Pelé to Spend Christmas in Hospital Amid Worsening Cancer Battle
Pelé will spend Christmas in a hospital as he continues to battle cancer. The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer legend is currently being treated at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the hospital said on Wednesday that doctors had to elevate his care because of "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions," according to the Associated Press. Pelé's daughter went to Instagram to announce the family has suspended Christmas at home.
tennisuptodate.com
"No other real athlete does that in the world, in any sport. The lifestyle is quite vigorous" - Nick Kyrgios on the demanding tennis calendar
Nick Kyrgios recently reaffirmed his earlier claim that he would retire from tennis if he won a Grand Slam title as the sport is too demanding. The Australian, who is now considered a strong contender for Major titles given his impressive performances at the Wimbledon Champions and US Open in 2022, opened up about the stress of being in the spotlight and the hardships he faces as a result of being away from his family for the majority of the year.
kalkinemedia.com
Veteran coach Ranieri returns to Cagliari
Former Leicester and Chelsea coach Claudio Ranieri has been appointed Cagliari boss, the Serie B club announced on Friday. Ranieri, 71, returns to Sardinia after guiding the outfit to Serie A promotion in 1990 before famously helping outsiders Leicester to the Premier League title 26 years later. "Cagliari Calcio are...
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Reveals Her Holiday Plans Following Split From Fiancé Jaylan Mobley
Leah Messer is leaning on her family as she celebrates the first Christmas since she and fiancé Jaylan Mobley split. The Teen Mom star revealed her plans for the holiday season to PEOPLE, revealing that she'll be spending lots of time with 13-year-old daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, and 9-year-old daughter Adalynn.
