Tallahassee, FL

dukebasketballreport.com

Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...

You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Notre Dame and its Bowl Game History

The pied piper of Notre Dame football – and college football for that matter – had big plans when he took his 1924 squad to the Rose Bowl to play Stanford. Knute Rockne was always more than one step ahead, steering his teams to New York, Chicago, and several stops in between and beyond to promote his “Ramblers,” including the famous Four Horsemen in that first bowl trip.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: AD Jack Swarbrick on Freeman and NIL

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick joined Mike Golic Jr. and Sr. to discuss first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and more on the Gojo podcast. Jack supported the head guy for Notre Dame football and said he was reassured of his decision to hire Freeman. “You don’t learn a lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NBC Sports

A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy Rees’ words

No coach is going to criticize any signed recruit on National Signing Day, obviously, but what they choose to praise can shed some insight into each new prospect. When Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman repeatedly points out the versatility of four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, it speaks both to Love’s athleticism and the increasingly obvious Irish want for multi-dimensional running backs, a realization that can impact both how one view’s 2023 and future recruits.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Marcellus’ Jones-McNally signs letter of intent with Michigan

MARCELLUS — In front of a packed gymnasium full of family and friends Wednesday, Marcellus High School history was made with one stroke of a pen. Cordell Jones-McNally, the senior kicker for Marcellus’ football team, officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for the University of Michigan Wednesday. With his signature on the dotted line, he will become the first player in Marcellus history to sign with a Division I Big Ten school.
MARCELLUS, MI
franklincounty.news

Unearthed deposit check hoists Anchor

Cleaning my garage (as you do when you have COVID and no place to go), I unearthed mail my parents forwarded me after I left Tallahassee over 20 years ago. Judging by the postmark, it was sent shortly after my FSU film school graduation, when I was living in Los Angeles working as an intern on EdTV.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WNDU

Happy Trails, Matt Yarosewick!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday marked the last day of work here at The WNDU Studios for First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. After spending the last two and a half years here in Michiana, Matt will be heading “a bit farther to the south” to continue forecasting the weather.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Thank you & good luck, Matt!

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Passengers struggle to find flights out of SBN

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to new details at the South Bend International Airport as they continue to do their best to keep runways clear during this storm. More than half of the flights heading out of the airport were canceled Friday and almost all of the early afternoon arrivals were either delayed or canceled too.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

PHOTOS: 2022 holiday blizzard

Western Avenue, St. Joseph County. Credit: Dave Caulfield Bourbon. Credit: Aaron Stevens Ardmore Trail and Gradview, South Bend. Credit: Shawna Nicole Heckaman-Scofield Irish Hills, South Bend. Credit: Breanna Gorski Cooper in Fish Lake. Credit: Caleb L. Bell Rum Village, South Bend. Credit: Melissa Rios.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WCTV

Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas

Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of Burger King. A cold Christmas weekend is in store. Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the pattern and when temperatures are expected to warm up again. County Commission and Humane Society go head...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
abc57.com

Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Flights canceled at South Bend International Airport on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the winter storm here in Michiana, flights in and out of South Bend have already been canceled. Seven flights have been canceled on Friday that were supposed to depart from South Bend from American Airlines, Delta, Allegiant, and United. And eight flights that were...
SOUTH BEND, IN

