The pied piper of Notre Dame football – and college football for that matter – had big plans when he took his 1924 squad to the Rose Bowl to play Stanford. Knute Rockne was always more than one step ahead, steering his teams to New York, Chicago, and several stops in between and beyond to promote his “Ramblers,” including the famous Four Horsemen in that first bowl trip.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO