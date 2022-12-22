ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Tesla is the most profitable short of 2022 as traders 'hit overdrive' on their bet against the EV maker following Elon Musk's Twitter deal

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5puT_0jrbI7Qg00
Elon Musk. Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images
  • Tesla short sellers have bagged $15 billion in profits year-to-date, according to S3 Partners.
  • Short sellers "hit overdrive" on pressing their bet against Tesla after Elon Musk bought Twitter.
  • "Short sellers have been backing up their TSLA short exposure for good reason, it is the most profitable short, in dollar value, of 2022," S3 said.

Short sellers betting against Elon Musk and Tesla are having a banner year, according to a Wednesday research note from S3 Partners.

The firm said that Tesla is the most profitable short trade of 2022, with traders bagging $15 billion in mark-to-market profits year-to-date.

The bulk of those profits, $13.7 billion, have been made since Musk's proposal in April to acquire Twitter. That fact challenges Musk's view that much of Tesla's stock price decline can be attributed to the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, which had only just started in March, rather than his recent purchase of Twitter.

In December alone, Tesla shorts are up $4.5 billion. Tesla stock fell 9% on Thursday, so those short seller gains are accelerating.

"Short sellers have been backing up their TSLA short exposure for good reason, it is the most profitable short, in dollar value, of 2022," S3 managing director Ihor Dusaniwsky said.

And the bearish traders are not letting up against their Tesla trade. Even in the last month, Tesla stock saw a jump in short interest with 3.78 million new shares shorted, according to the note.

"Since Elon Musk announced his Twitter bid on April 14th, short sellers have hit overdrive with 8.18 million shares of additional short selling, worth $1.13 billion," Dusaniwsky said.

Part of what makes Tesla so volatile is that passive shareholders make up just 36% of the EV maker's shareholder base, he noted. That's compared to 50% at Apple and 58% at Microsoft.

"The greater the percentage of active long shareholders the more trading volatility and price volatility in a stock," Dusaniwsky said. That volatility only compounds when the stock is one of the most shorted companies in the market.

Comments / 2

Related
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

96K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy