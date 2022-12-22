ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs

Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Dubs benefit from loaded Western Conference

The Warriors are back home following a disastrous six-game Eastern Conference road trip that saw them go 1-5. Despite their current 15-18 record, along with injuries to vital star players like Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors' chances to finishing first in the Western Conference aren't aren't in bad shape.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dubs' Christmas Day focus must be on themselves, not Grizz

SAN FRANCISCO – Here they come, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Mouths of the South, swaggering into Chase Center on Christmas Day, flapping their gums and flexing their record, daring the homestanding Warriors to retaliate. And the only defense the Warriors can offer is a nod to the past, to...
MEMPHIS, TN

