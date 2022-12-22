Read full article on original website
Dillon Brooks Blasts Refs For Letting Klay Thompson Taunt Him
The Memphis Grizzlies were taken down by the Golden State Warriors on Christmas
Lakers News: Where Patrick Beverley Wants To Play if He's Traded by LA
Pat Bev has not exactly been worth his contract thus far.
Draymond Green Makes Franchise History In Grizzlies-Warriors Game
Draymond Green is now third all-time in assists for the Golden State Warriors franchise.
Derrick Rose’s hilarious matching gift to wife, baby mama
New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV. In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly...
James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction
James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of...
NBC Sports
Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs
Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
Klay Thompson Blasts Grizzlies After Warriors' Christmas Win
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies
Kevin Durant Reveals Message to Steph Curry After NBA Finals
Kevin Durant has nothing but love for Steph Curry and the Warriors
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Four-time champ could don the purple and gold.
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden 'seriously considering Houston Rockets return'
Harden is a 10-time NBA All-Star, nine of which in Houston, but his time at the franchise ended acrimoniously, with the 33-year-old requesting a trade in November 2020, eventually getting his wish.
Kevin Durant Gives Honest Answer About Leaving Warriors
Kevin Durant opened up about leaving the Golden State Warriors
Warriors Give Update On Andrew Wiggins' Status For Christmas Day Game Against Grizzlies
All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins will not play on Christmas Day for the Golden State Warriors when they take on Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to recover from an adductor injury.
FOX Sports
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
Why Isn't This 10x NBA All-Star Playing On Christmas?
Carmelo Anthony, who is still a free agent, is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.
Aaron Gordon had the best dunk of the season during an overtime win on Christmas for the Nuggets
Denver’s Aaron Gordon is no stranger to absolutely ridiculous dunks. The 6-foot-9 forward from the University of Arizona had two of the all-time best performances in the history of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, though he failed to win in either 2016 or 2020. Gordon has thrown down 85...
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
Bam Adebayo's Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game
Bam Adebayo is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Dubs benefit from loaded Western Conference
The Warriors are back home following a disastrous six-game Eastern Conference road trip that saw them go 1-5. Despite their current 15-18 record, along with injuries to vital star players like Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors' chances to finishing first in the Western Conference aren't aren't in bad shape.
Three Former Wahoos Playing on NBA Christmas Day 2022
UVA fans can watch Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser, and Ty Jerome play in the NBA on Christmas Day
NBC Sports
Dubs' Christmas Day focus must be on themselves, not Grizz
SAN FRANCISCO – Here they come, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Mouths of the South, swaggering into Chase Center on Christmas Day, flapping their gums and flexing their record, daring the homestanding Warriors to retaliate. And the only defense the Warriors can offer is a nod to the past, to...
