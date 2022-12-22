ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

Town of Brighton files lawsuit against electricity supplier Source Power

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UiCs8_0jrbHcTd00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Brighton announced they have filed a lawsuit against Icon Energy, aka “Source Power.”

According to the Town of Brighton, Source Power was contracted to provide low-cost renewable electric power to Brighton residents through December 2022 as part of the Community Choice Aggregation Program (CCA).

The lawsuit says that Source Power allegedly stopped providing power to Brighton residents in June and, due to them abruptly stopping, officials said that thousands of households in Brighton were forced to pay RG&E’s prices, which are higher than Source Power’s prices.

William Moehle, the town supervisor, said that residents were saving $1.2 million while the program was active and that Source Power’s alleged “breach of contract” cost Brighton residents over a million dollars.

“Source Power misled the Town and its residents about the ‘renewable’ nature of the electric power it supplied. We now know that the power supply has not been qualified by the State as renewable, despite the fact that Source had a contractual obligation to supply renewable power to Brighton residents in the CCA,” said Supervisor Moehle.

Source Power originally partnered with RG&E back in June, but said that there was a billing issue with RG&E, which led to the company’s payment default and an abrupt end to the program.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Several homes in Rochester are still without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

New synthetic ice rinkopens at Ontario Beach Park

A new synthetic ice rink opened December 16 at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, but is portable and can be used in multiple locations year round. “This new synthetic ice rink is the latest in millions of dollars of upgrades to our...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Thruway looked like a ghost town; the only vehicles in sight were snowplows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Thruway is closed west of Rochester, from Henrietta all the way down to the Pennsylvania line. High winds, and blowing snow are causing dangerous white out conditions on the roadway. For most of the day the winter storm has caused the roads to freeze up quickly, under a layer of snow and ice with gusting winds creating blizzard conditions.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

NYS Thruway remains closed from Exit 46 to PA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As of Monday morning, the New York State Thruway is closed from west of Rochester through Pennsylvania. Additionally, the Thruway Authority announced that I-90 to exit 22 continues to be closed to all traffic. The Thruway Authority made the announcement Friday afternoon as blowing snow is causing whiteout conditions. So far, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted

The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors

The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
MACEDON, NY
News 8 WROC

Local charity, business make Christmas special despite bad weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since we’re still feeling frigid temperatures from the winter storm, shelters and charities transformed their facilities into warming centers for the homeless. Some businesses also stayed open to help customers make the most of their celebrations.   It wasn’t just about having a place and food on Christmas. Members of Rochester’s […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy