ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Noe: Arizona Helping Hands grateful for support of community bike drive

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0EFI_0jrbHaiB00

When the Department of Child and Safety came to Arizona Helping Hands this year and told us there were 62 children in foster care who asked for a bike this holiday season but did not get chosen from the Giving Tree, we made it our mission to rally the community together and make some holiday dreams come true!

On Giving Tuesday, we aimed to raise $15,000 to get these children their first bikes!

That goal was surpassed entirely because of kind-hearted community members like you who, time and time again, show up for the children we serve! That day we raised over $80,000 in generous donations showing not only these 62 children in foster care but many others we want them to WIN!

We cannot thank you enough.

This past week our partners at DCS picked up all 62 bikes to be delivered just in time for the holidays. We couldn't have done it without our partners, volunteers, and donors!

Thank you so much to all the volunteer groups who helped us make this possible by building all 62 bikes and more! We are incredibly grateful to Voya Financial, Grand Canyon University, Pinnacle High School Boys Basketball Team, and Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club.

Thank you also to our Holiday Toy Drive presenting sponsors for helping us bring the magic to life this year! You brightened this holiday season for thousands of children on the foster care journey and we are so fortunate to have community partners like you who support the important work we do every day to ensure children in foster care have the opportunity to thrive!

Maureen Noe is president and chief executive officer for Arizona Helping Hands .

Comments / 0

Related
citysuntimes.com

20 families treated to life changing gift this holiday season

This week, 20 needy Valley families (selected by Child Crisis Arizona) each got a $1,000 holiday shopping spree at Target thanks to a $20,000 donation from Michael Pollack, Valley real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist. Families filled up their carts with groceries, clothing essentials, Christmas gifts – anything they needed or...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s Family asks Santa questions from our most curious viewers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s Christmas Eve and we were lucky enough to catch Santa Claus before his big night out delivering toys and gifts to every child everywhere. We ask him questions straight from our most inquisitive viewers. Do elves still make the toys? Why does Santa have a beard? How do you sneak in without waking anyone up? Watch our own Jason Barry interview Santa to find out.
ARIZONA STATE
visitusaparks.com

Four Days in the Navajo Nation and Nearby Locales

This four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. The natural history lover could spend months uncovering the hidden stories of Arizona, from the ghosts of the Apache Death Cave to the wonders of Walnut Canyon National Monument. And while the entire state offers plenty to explore, this four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. Welcome to the Navajo Nation, and the outskirts just beneath its borders.
ARIZONA STATE
Brenna Temple

An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots

Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Governor Ducey Dedicates More Than $26 Million in Funding For Veterans, First Responders Programs

Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday more than $26 million in funding for critical programs that support the mental health and well-being of veterans and first responders. “In Arizona, we work everyday to give back to our selfless veterans and first responders who have given us so much,” said Governor Ducey. “We’ve removed barriers for these brave men and women to succeed while increasing options available to care for their wellbeing. These investments build upon our actions to connect veterans and first responders with mental health services.”
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought

An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
visitusaparks.com

Three Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet

Arizona Breweries Hiking National Monuments National Parks State Parks Wine/Beer/Cider Tasting. 3 Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet. Arizona is bursting with flavor, from award-winning restaurants that require reservations months in advance to historic Mexican restaurants that welcome walk-ins. Whether you’re traveling to the Grand Canyon State to enjoy its abundant outdoor recreation or are traveling specifically to dig into its tasty fare, you’re sure to depart fully stuffed. This three-day itinerary does it all with great food and fun exploration of some of the Southwest’s greatest hits.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations

After hearing from Indigenous community members about how the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis has impacted them, the Arizona House Ad Hoc Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples outlined new recommendations for addressing the issue. “Missing and murdered Indigenous peoples is an issue that has touched many lives,” said Committee Chair and state […] The post Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
visitusaparks.com

5 Luxurious Places to Stay in Arizona

Arizona offers a wide variety of accommodations, from camping under the stars to five-star lodges and inns. Here, we round up five luxurious places to rest your head on your next adventure. Just because a destination features exceptional outdoor activities doesn’t mean you need to spend your entire trip outside....
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Christmas weekend forecast a gift for Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As much of the country freezes, Arizona will stay sunny and warm heading into Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the upper-60s and low-70s across Southern Arizona through Sunday. Early next week we see a warming trend as daytime highs rise about five degrees, into...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Testing some cooking pans to see which of them contains PFAS chemicals

Taxpayers paying to remove some bus shelters in the Phoenix area. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Holiday treats with healthy benefits. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM MST. |. Consumer reports shares which of your favorite...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Respiratory illness patients filling up Arizona emergency rooms

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are warning about long wait times at emergency rooms as respiratory illnesses run rampant across the state. “We’re seeing emergency department volumes that are approximately 30% higher than we have in previous periods,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy