In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Argentina president to comply with "unfair" court ruling on Buenos Aires funding
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez said Monday his government would abide by a recent Supreme Court ruling and give a larger proportion of state funds to the opposition-controlled city of Buenos Aires.
White House condemns Texas governor after migrants were dropped off outside Kamala Harris' house: 'Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures'
Texas has sent more than 8,700 migrants to Washington, DC, since the spring, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Special counsel Durham has spent at least $6.5 million on inquiry into Trump-Russia probe
John Durham, the special counsel investigating potential misconduct in the Trump-Russia probe, has spent at least $6.5 million on his inquiry, including $2 million this year, according to financial documents released Friday by the Justice Department. The topline $6.5 million figure captures Durham's spending between October 2020 and September 2022....
Arizona judge rejects Kari Lake's election challenge and confirms Hobbs' victory
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawsuit attempting to overturn her defeat, concluding that there wasn't clear or convincing evidence of misconduct, and affirming the victory of Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Lake, who lost to Hobbs by about 17,000 votes in November, sued in an...
January 6 panel's criminal referrals are 'worthless,' Trump lawyer says
The January 6 committee's criminal referrals to the Justice Department, urging the prosecution of Donald Trump, are "worthless," one of the former president's lawyers told CNN on Saturday. "The referral itself is pretty much worthless," Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore said on "CNN Newsroom." "The Department of Justice doesn't have to...
Record number of Chinese aircraft buzz Taiwan airspace
China sent a record number of aircraft to patrol near Taiwan’s airspace on Monday amid renewed tensions between the two countries, according to the New York Times. The Taiwanese defense ministry said on Monday that a number of Chinese fighter jets, patrol and early warnings aircraft, and military drones buzzed through its air defense system…
China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers
BEIJING (AP) — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three...
How personal injury lawyers took over your TV
Drive down any highway in America or turn on the TV for 10 minutes and you'll probably see an advertisement for a personal injury lawyer. "Hurt in car crash? Injured on the job? Slipped in the store? Call this lawyer to get compensated now," a typical ad for a plaintiff's personal injury attorney goes. A lawyer is often in the ad behind a desk or in a courtroom and a phone number spelling a word or phrase for the viewer to call flashes across the screen.
Military children grapple with parents being deployed over the holidays
Twenty-two-month-old Leo hits me playfully with his pillow. "Daddy pillow!" he says proudly. Daddy pillows -- or mommy pillows, if it's mom who's deployed -- are depictions of mom or dad in portable, squeezable and, most importantly, washable form. My kids have one -- lots of military kids do -- because they're great for cuddling and pillow fights, especially when your dad is all the way in Qatar, like Leo's.
