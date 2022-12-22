ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Special counsel Durham has spent at least $6.5 million on inquiry into Trump-Russia probe

John Durham, the special counsel investigating potential misconduct in the Trump-Russia probe, has spent at least $6.5 million on his inquiry, including $2 million this year, according to financial documents released Friday by the Justice Department. The topline $6.5 million figure captures Durham's spending between October 2020 and September 2022....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Arizona judge rejects Kari Lake's election challenge and confirms Hobbs' victory

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawsuit attempting to overturn her defeat, concluding that there wasn't clear or convincing evidence of misconduct, and affirming the victory of Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Lake, who lost to Hobbs by about 17,000 votes in November, sued in an...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 panel's criminal referrals are 'worthless,' Trump lawyer says

The January 6 committee's criminal referrals to the Justice Department, urging the prosecution of Donald Trump, are "worthless," one of the former president's lawyers told CNN on Saturday. "The referral itself is pretty much worthless," Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore said on "CNN Newsroom." "The Department of Justice doesn't have to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Record number of Chinese aircraft buzz Taiwan airspace

China sent a record number of aircraft to patrol near Taiwan’s airspace on Monday amid renewed tensions between the two countries, according to the New York Times. The Taiwanese defense ministry said on Monday that a number of Chinese fighter jets, patrol and early warnings aircraft, and military drones buzzed through its air defense system…
The Associated Press

China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers

BEIJING (AP) — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How personal injury lawyers took over your TV

Drive down any highway in America or turn on the TV for 10 minutes and you'll probably see an advertisement for a personal injury lawyer. "Hurt in car crash? Injured on the job? Slipped in the store? Call this lawyer to get compensated now," a typical ad for a plaintiff's personal injury attorney goes. A lawyer is often in the ad behind a desk or in a courtroom and a phone number spelling a word or phrase for the viewer to call flashes across the screen.
IOWA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Military children grapple with parents being deployed over the holidays

Twenty-two-month-old Leo hits me playfully with his pillow. "Daddy pillow!" he says proudly. Daddy pillows -- or mommy pillows, if it's mom who's deployed -- are depictions of mom or dad in portable, squeezable and, most importantly, washable form. My kids have one -- lots of military kids do -- because they're great for cuddling and pillow fights, especially when your dad is all the way in Qatar, like Leo's.

