Baldwin County, AL

WRBL News 3

8 arrested on drug charges, 11 total, in Baldwin County: Sheriff

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 11 people Wednesday as part of a “saturation patrol” in the areas of Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley. A “saturation patrol” is “targeting areas where [BSCO] has had a number of calls,” according to Captain Clint Cadenhead. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

MPD investigating shooting on Durant Street

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot on Durant Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 block of Durant Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man sitting...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
MOBILE, AL
wtvy.com

Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing a number of charges after a case of parking too close escalated to assault at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning, police said. Phillip Meredith, 43, is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, and harassment/harassing communications. According to the Mobile Police...
MOBILE, AL
ssrnews.com

Suspect Turns Himself in After Multi-Hour, High-Speed Chase

Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, turned himself into Santa Rosa County Jail and was booked at 11:06 p.m., December 22 after leading police on a roughly 60-mile, multi-hour chase at speeds up to 180 mph earlier that day. “The speeds were incredible,” said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, calling Eagan...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police charge Grand Bay woman in stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the female subject and the male victim were involved in a verbal altercation.
MOBILE, AL

