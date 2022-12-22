Read full article on original website
Video shows scary moment person almost run over by sliding car on icy Seattle street
SEATTLE — A rare ice storm swept through western Washington overnight creating dangerous driving conditions across the region. KOMO News saw many people Friday morning slipping and sliding on the roads, but also sidewalks. Our viewers have also been sending us footage of the dangerous conditions they're seeing in their neighborhoods.
Water main break on I-5 overpass in downtown Seattle impacts northbound traffic
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utility (SPU) crews responded to a water main break on the Olive Way overpass of I-5 in downtown Seattle Thursday morning. SPU crews blocked the northbound lanes of I-5 at Olive Way while they made repairs. All lanes reopened just after noon Thursday. SPU, as...
