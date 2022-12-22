ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

Treasure Coast & Okeechobee Region Cold Weather Shelters

Treasure Coast & Okeechobee Region Cold Weather Shelters. Treasure Coast, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is a list of cold weathers shelters in the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee Region. Indian River County (IRC) – The National Weather Service Melbourne has issued a cold weather advisory for Indian River County and surrounding areas....
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Cold weather shelter to open in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to temperatures dropping over the weekend, Martin County will open weather shelters for those in need. According to the National Weather Service Center, the temperatures at night on December 23 and 24 will be in the 40s or lower for four hours or more.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at Nearly $9 Million, This Magnificent Waterfront Estate in Stuart Florida has Exceptional Access to Indian River Lagoon

6761 SE North Marina Way Home in Stuart, Florida for Sale. 6761 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida is a magnificent waterfront estate just minutes to the Atlantic Ocean perfect for entertaining, enjoy sunsets and tropical breezes from covered patios and open terraces. This Home in Stuart offers 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6761 SE North Marina Way, please contact Stephanie Gray (Phone: 772-263-2888) & Patricia Kloiber (Phone: 772-260-6559) at Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty for full support and perfect service.
STUART, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead

GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
GREENACRES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Christmas Mass Canceled Flights Into, Out Of South Florida

PBI Hit Hard With Cancellations, FLL and MIA Also Experiencing Christmas Blues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5 p.m. — As of 5 p.m. Christmas Day, there are now 73 flight cancellations at FLL with 279 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no Christmas miracle for […]
BOCA RATON, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

AKA West Palm Residential Resort Opens in Downtown West Palm Seaside, Florida

AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach’s central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy