Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Cold weather brings opportunity to see dozens of manatees up close at Manatee Lagoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cold weather in South Florida may be out of the ordinary, but it's a great opportunity to spot manatees atManatee Lagoon. More than 30 manatees were seen at the lagoon in West Palm Beach Monday morning, thanks to the warm water coming from the nearby Florida Power & Light power plant.
HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
cw34.com
Colder temperatures bring 20 manatees to Manatee Lagoon, more on the way, officials say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Cold temperatures brought 20 manatees to FPL's Manatee Lagoon and officials say there could be more on the way. On Saturday, officials counted the huddle of manatees just before 2 p.m. The marine mammals are drawn to the area due to the clean warm water that flows from the FPL Clean Energy Center.
treasurecoast.com
Treasure Coast & Okeechobee Region Cold Weather Shelters
Treasure Coast & Okeechobee Region Cold Weather Shelters. Treasure Coast, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is a list of cold weathers shelters in the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee Region. Indian River County (IRC) – The National Weather Service Melbourne has issued a cold weather advisory for Indian River County and surrounding areas....
Shelters open in Palm Beach, Treasure Coast ahead of cold front
Everyone from Okeechobee County, Martin County to Palm Beach Counties will feel the chill in the air. Knowing what's at stake, plans are in place for shelters and warming centers to open this weekend.
wflx.com
West Palm Beach family serves up hot meals on cold Christmas
A downtown West Palm Beach family made sure more people in need got to enjoy Christmas dinner and had someone to share it with. For more than four hours Sunday, volunteers braved the cold to transform a front yard into a place to give out hot meals and smiles. The...
cw34.com
Visitors rush to the water as Bathtub Beach in Stuart reopens to the public
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — As Bathtub Beach reopened to the public, many visitors came rushing to enjoy some fun in the sun. The beach in Stuart was closed for sometime due to a project to strengthen and reinforce dunes. The Martin County Board of County Commissioners said the Coastal...
cbs12.com
Cold weather shelter to open in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to temperatures dropping over the weekend, Martin County will open weather shelters for those in need. According to the National Weather Service Center, the temperatures at night on December 23 and 24 will be in the 40s or lower for four hours or more.
Palm Beach County's top prosecutor continues Christmas Day tradition
In a Christmas Day tradition, Palm Beach County's top prosecutor once again volunteered to keep the wheels of justice moving.
The Source adds second emergency shelter on wheels: Dignity Bus
The Source, a faith based nonproft in Vero Beach, has added another lifeline to its fleet to help the homeless. The organization debuted its second Dignity Bus, an emergency shelter on wheels.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY
IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
Okeechobee County to open warming center this weekend
Okeechobee County is preparing for frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, which is forecast to impact the area this weekend.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
A 56-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at Nearly $9 Million, This Magnificent Waterfront Estate in Stuart Florida has Exceptional Access to Indian River Lagoon
6761 SE North Marina Way Home in Stuart, Florida for Sale. 6761 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida is a magnificent waterfront estate just minutes to the Atlantic Ocean perfect for entertaining, enjoy sunsets and tropical breezes from covered patios and open terraces. This Home in Stuart offers 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6761 SE North Marina Way, please contact Stephanie Gray (Phone: 772-263-2888) & Patricia Kloiber (Phone: 772-260-6559) at Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
Firefighter reacts, great-grandmother dies, kid covered in roaches: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case. We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest.
west-palm-beach-news.com
A Observe Star Turned Healthcare Hero | VA West Palm Seaside Well being Care
From jumping over 3-foot-tall hurdles on the track field to jumping over hurdles on the West Palm Beach VA hospital floor, Patrina Allen, Intensive Care Unit Nurse (ICU) Manager, redefines endurance. For eight years she remains by the side of Veterans during their most critical moments. Her passion to serve...
Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead
GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Christmas Mass Canceled Flights Into, Out Of South Florida
PBI Hit Hard With Cancellations, FLL and MIA Also Experiencing Christmas Blues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5 p.m. — As of 5 p.m. Christmas Day, there are now 73 flight cancellations at FLL with 279 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no Christmas miracle for […]
west-palm-beach-news.com
AKA West Palm Residential Resort Opens in Downtown West Palm Seaside, Florida
AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach’s central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
cw34.com
Great-grandmother run over, hawk rescue, and stolen EBT card: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Driver runs over great-grandmother and child, pulled from under car. An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she and her great-granddaughter were run over and pinned underneath a car.
Comments / 0