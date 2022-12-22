Things to do in SWFL this weekend

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options! Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly is here to take us through the best bets.

Hadestown

Artis–Naples presents “Hadestown” December 27 – January 1 in Hayes Hall. Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go. Show times vary.

For more information or to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wta5K_0jrbFhFM00

Edison And Ford Holiday Nights

The Edison and Ford Winter Estates host Holiday Nights through January 1 (closed December 24 and 25). The unique holiday experience features thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations, visits with Santa, and more on select evenings.

ADMISSION:

Adults $20

Teens (13-19) $10

Children (6-12) $2

Members FREE

For more information or to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZopm_0jrbFhFM00

Celebrate Christmas Day!

December 25 is Christmas! Sit down, buy a gift for someone, and share moments with those you love!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTNVx_0jrbFhFM00

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas by Broadway Palm Theatre

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas by Broadway Palm Theatre runs through December 30 on the Main Stage. You’ll hear some of the greatest songs ever written, such as Happy Holidays, Sisters, Blue Skies, and the Academy Award-winning White Christmas.

Show times and ticket prices vary. For tickets and information, CLICK HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JUe7_0jrbFhFM00

