SouthWest Bank announces leadership succession plan

SouthWest Bank announced on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Dewey Bryant will assume the role of CEO emeritus, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

In this role, Bryant will continue to serve on the SouthWest Bank Board of Directors and help execute a seamless leadership transition for the bank.

The SouthWest Bank Board of Directors have elected Paul Weaver as the bank’s next chief executive officer effective Jan 1, 2023. As part of this transition and leadership change, Chris Cole will be appointed president as well as maintain his role as chief operations officer.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve as SouthWest Bank’s CEO for nearly 24 years,” Bryant stated in the press release. “The foundation upon SouthWest Bank was established was as a community financial institution that believes in the importance of relationship banking and knows and cares for its customers. I strongly believe in our mission of empowering our employees to personally help our customers achieve lifetime financial goals while serving our communities. Paul and Chris share these same beliefs, have a deep understanding of our customers, and will stay true to our mission ensuring continued success for SouthWest Bank.”

“I am honored to have been elected as SouthWest Bank’s next CEO and look forward to leading such a committed and talented team. It is a privilege to be part of a bank that delivers high quality service to the best customers, employs the best people, and does its part to improve the communities in which we live and work,” Weaver stated in the press release.

Weaver has been with SouthWest Bank for 22 years and currently serves as SouthWest Bank’s chief lending officer and Odessa market president. Weaver holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from The University of Texas at Austin and has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry.

Cole has over 33 years of banking experience and has served solely at West Texas community banks. Cole has been with SouthWest Bank for 10 years, holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from University of Texas of the Permian Basin and is a graduate of Southern Methodist University’s Southwest Graduate School of Banking.