Tee Nelomz
3d ago
it would be nice if DA'S would quit playing patty cake with criminals and throw the book at them. Let's send a clear message that the safety of our citizens is the highest priority.
6
Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison
A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
Stevens Point police looking for package thieves
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side. Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is...
The Abbotsford Killer Who Was Caught by His Mom
Photo by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashPhoto byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash. In 1995, Abbotsford, the picturesque city in Canada, experienced something horrifyingly insane. Two young girls, only in their teens were subjected to a brutal attack by a man who was later known as the Abbotsford killer. While one of the girls survived the traumatic attack, the other girl’s body was found floating in the Vedder River hours later.
Babysitter charged with abuse
JUNCTION CITY, WI (WSAU) A babysitter from Junction City is accused of slapping a child she was watching. Lorene Borntreger, 37, reportedly admitted to slapping the baby’s face because the child wouldn’t stop crying. The child is under 1-year-old. A police report says the incident happened on December...
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit
A man who was punched twice in the face by a police officer after a concert in Abbotsford in November has filed a civil claim, saying he was beaten “senseless” in the incident and his charter rights were breached. Ryan Atzenberger of Kamloops is suing the City of...
Marathon County dispatchers seeing more weather-related calls
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Below-freezing temperatures and harsh wind chills are never enough to stop the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office dispatch from answering your call. “We’re here 24/7, 365. It doesn’t matter if it’s 20 below or if it’s 90 degrees,” says Jonathan Kurth, the communications supervisor for the Marathon County Sherrif’s Office.
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Points man is facing attempted homicide charges after he’s accused of stabbing a woman and her child. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond. Bravo De Leon appeared in court Wednesday for a...
Wausau-area man who spent 5 years in prison for scalding toddler gets probation in assault case
A Rothschild man who served five years behind bars for intentionally scalding a 16-month old boy will avoid a new prison term for a sexual assault conviction after a judge sentenced him to probation this week. Christopher Kolden, 30, was arrested in January 2021 when a woman told police Kolden...
Crimestoppers looks for info on camper thief
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A thief took off with a $48,000 trailer and Marathon County CrimeStoppers want to help police identify him. The crime happened at Kings Campers in Rib Mountain. Investigators released security camera video showing a dark pickup driving onto the parking lot and the man...
Two assaulted in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
Man convicted in Waupaca protest violence
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who pointed a gun at police and kicked and bit an officer during a protest in Waupaca has been found guilty. Matthew L. Banta, 25, appeared in Waupaca County Court on Dec. 15 for a plea and sentencing hearing. Banta pleaded no contest...
From the editor: What’s the deal with the police blotter?
There are a few newsworthy elements that most legitimate news outlets produce regularly that aren’t actual news articles. Obituaries, weather briefs, business bullets, and the like. But the one that’s the most popular is, hands-down, the daily police blotter. In early 2022, local law enforcement agencies switched to...
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
House fire in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire off of Moreland Avenue in Schofield Thursday night around 8pm. There is no official word of what started the fire. Everyone inside the home made it out safely. Two neighbors who live across the street, say they heard...
Marshfield Area Pet Shelter Helps Pup Hit by a Car
On December 6th, the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter received an emergency phone call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department that a lab mix, known as Duke, had been hit by a car. They sprang into action to assess the condition of the injured dog. X-rays at Castlerock Veterinary Hospital...
Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community. “When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
Outagamie County Sheriff Dept. issues tow ban for Interstate 41 and Highway 441
"This is the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department with an important message. A tow ban has been issued for Interstate 41 and Highway 441 due to weather effective immediately."
Section of Marathon County snowmobile trails open Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mountain Bay Trail from County J going East into Shawano County will be open to snowmobiles beginning on Friday. All other trails remain closed at this time. The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to stay on open trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations for those riders going off marked trails.
